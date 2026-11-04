AEK Athens vs Real Madrid: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League match

AEK Athens welcome Real Madrid to Athens in a Champions League fixture that pits a struggling home side against one of Europe’s most in-form attacks.

AEK Athens have lost their last two matches, falling 1-5 to Man City on October 20 and 1-3 to Shakhtar Donetsk a week earlier on October 14. Both results have come with heavy defensive concessions, and the Greek side will need a major improvement to stay competitive in this group phase. A result here would mean a great deal for a team searching for any sign of momentum.

Real Madrid arrive on the back of two high-scoring wins, beating Leipzig 4-1 on October 21 after putting four past Roma 4-3 on October 14. The Spanish club have scored eight goals across those two matches, showing an attack firing on all cylinders under José Mourinho. Another win in Athens would keep Real Madrid’s continental form rolling and tighten their grip near the top of the standings.

AEK Athens projected lineup

Marko Nikolić sets his AEK Athens side up in a 4-4-2, with Barnabás Varga and Luka Jović leading the line and looking for service from a midfield four of Lovro Majer, Kervin Arriaga, Răzvan Marin and Aboubakary Koïta. Alberto Brignoli starts in goal behind a back line of Lazaros Rota, Harold Moukoudi, Filipe Relvas and Stavros Pilios. There are no listed absences, so Nikolić has his full projected group available, though the shape will be tested heavily against a side of Real Madrid’s quality given the recent defensive issues.

AEK Athens projected starting XI (4-4-2): Alberto Brignoli, Lazaros Rota, Harold Moukoudi, Filipe Relvas, Stavros Pilios, Lovro Majer, Kervin Arriaga, Răzvan Marin, Aboubakary Koïta, Barnabás Varga, Luka Jović. Coach: Marko Nikolić.

Real Madrid projected lineup

José Mourinho lines Real Madrid up in a 4-2-3-1, with Kylian Mbappé as the central striker supported by Vinícius Júnior, Yan Diomande and Bernardo Silva across the attacking midfield band. Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham sit as the double pivot, giving the side control in front of a back four of Denzel Dumfries, Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rüdiger and Álvaro Carreras, with Thibaut Courtois in goal. There are no absences listed, meaning Real Madrid travel with their strongest projected lineup intact for this trip to Athens.

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Real Madrid projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois, Denzel Dumfries, Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rüdiger, Álvaro Carreras, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Bernardo Silva, Yan Diomande, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior. Coach: José Mourinho.