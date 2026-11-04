Slavia Praha vs Arsenal: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League match

Slavia Praha host Arsenal at home knowing a result against a side of this quality would be the standout result of their European campaign so far.

Slavia Praha come into this one off a 2-2 draw against Fenerbahce on October 20, a point that followed a 0-2 loss to Sabah FK on October 13. The home form has been shaky, with one win from those two outings nowhere to be found. A positive result here would go a long way toward steadying their European campaign.

Arsenal arrive having drawn 2-2 with Bayern on October 21, a result that came right after a 3-0 win over Lille on October 13. The Gunners have shown they can trade blows with the best teams in Europe while still taking care of business against lesser opposition. A win in Prague would keep them firmly in control of their group.

Slavia Praha projected lineup

Jindřich Trpišovský sets Slavia Praha up in a 3-4-2-1, with Jakub Markovič behind a back three of Štěpán Chaloupek, Tomáš Holeš and David Zima. Emmanuel Ayaosi and Tomáš Vlček provide the width across midfield, with Michal Sadílek and David Moses holding the center. Oskar Kubiak and Mubarak Suleiman sit just behind Danijel Šturm, giving the hosts two creative outlets feeding the lone striker. There are no absences to factor in, so Trpišovský can call on his first-choice group against a stronger opponent.

Slavia Praha projected starting XI (3-4-2-1): Jakub Markovič, Štěpán Chaloupek, Tomáš Holeš, David Zima, Emmanuel Ayaosi, Tomáš Vlček, Michal Sadílek, David Moses, Oskar Kubiak, Mubarak Suleiman, Danijel Šturm. Coach: Jindřich Trpišovský.

Arsenal projected lineup

Mikel Arteta lines Arsenal up in a 4-2-3-1, with David Raya in goal behind a back four of Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães and Piero Hincapié. Myles Lewis-Skelly and Martín Zubimendi anchor midfield alongside Mikel Merino, giving the shape balance against a Slavia side that will look to work the flanks. Max Dowman and Eberechi Eze support Viktor Gyökeres in attack, with Gyökeres the focal point up top. With no absences listed, Arteta has his strongest available group to work with on the road.

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Arsenal projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): David Raya, Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Piero Hincapié, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Mikel Merino, Martín Zubimendi, Max Dowman, Viktor Gyökeres, Eberechi Eze. Coach: Mikel Arteta.