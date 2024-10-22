Another American millionaire is looking to invest in an English soccer club. Nearly half of current Premier League teams are currently at least partially owned by American businessmen. Several clubs further down the English/Welsh soccer pyramid also have Americans at the helm as well. This includes Wrexham, but also Burnley, Birmingham City, Leeds United, and others.

The latest celebrity from the United States to be interested in a foreign club is A$AP Rocky. The 36-year-old New York rapper has been a prominent figure in the music industry since 2011.

Music, however, is far from the rapper’s only business venture. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is also part of the fashion industry as well. He has personally collaborated with brands such as Guess, Gucci, Puma, and Bottega Veneta. Rocky also previously launched a Canadian whisky brand called Mercer + Prince. The rapper is dating billionaire singer and businesswoman Rihanna as well.

Club owner says deal with rapper to come ‘ASAP’

While a deal between Rocky and Tranmere Rovers is not yet completed, the club’s joint owner, Mark Palios, has hinted that an agreement is imminent. Palios previously purchased the League Two side along with his wife Nicola in 2014. The Englishman formerly played a majority of his playing career with the club throughout the 1970s and 80s.

Palios recently discussed the situation regarding his team during an interview with Sky Sports. “It’s been no secret over the past two years that we’ve been trying to attract investment into the club, although we’re not formally for sale,” said Palios.

Reports claim that A$AP Rocky is part of an investment group that wants to purchase an 80% stake in the team. The group is currently being led by celebrity lawyer Joe Tacopina. The attorney’s former clients include Donald Trump, Michael Jackson, Alex Rodriguez, and Joran van der Sloot. Rocky and company will pay around $19 million to take control of Rovers.

“While I’m not confirming that A$AP Rocky is part of a consortium one way or the other, there are a number of people out there,” continued Palios. Nevertheless, the current Rovers co-owner coyly responded to a question of when a deal will be completed by saying: “ASAP.”

A$AP Rockey entering uneasy on-field situation at Tranmere Rovers

In a separate interview, Palios also recently discussed an influx of American investors looking to English soccer. “At the moment, if you’re looking at that particular group of people, the U.S. market is very attractive,” the businessman told talkSPORT.

“You’ve got the example of Wrexham recently, you’ve got the World Cup coming up there, you’ve got 85 million Americans watching English football. There’s actually a gap in the market which just happens to coincide with where we are in terms of development and taking it to the next stage.”

Tranmere Rovers have experienced a rollercoaster ride since Palios took the reins a decade ago. For instance, the club previously fell to the National League before earning promotions back to League One. However, the Rovers fell to League Two following the 2019/20 season. The English team has remained in the fourth division ever since.

Rovers find themselves 16th in the League Two table after 11 matches in the current campaign. The club has not won a match in the division since the final day of August. Teams that finish 23rd and 24th in the final table will drop down to the National League at the end of the season.

PHOTOS: IMAGO