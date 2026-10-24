Cristiano Ronaldo on verge of breaking all-time heading record as Saudi Pro League recognizes his 982nd career goal: How many more does he need?

Cristiano Ronaldo has added another chapter to his remarkable goalscoring career after Al Nassr’s latest Saudi Pro League victory sparked debate over his official tally. The Portuguese superstar continues to chase historic milestones, and his latest achievement has brought renewed attention to a record that has stood for generations.

His goal against Al-Faisaly was also at the center of a dispute between the Saudi league’s official records and international statistics providers. While the controversy raised questions about how goals are credited, the decision has kept Ronaldo’s pursuit of soccer history firmly in the spotlight.

Al-Nassr defeated Al Faisaly 3-1 away from home, with Ronaldo scoring in the 49th minute after connecting with a free-kick delivery from fellow Portuguese international Joao Felix. Abdullah Al-Hamdan had opened the scoring earlier, while Theo Bongonda reduced the deficit before Ângelo Gabriel secured the victory.

Ronaldo appeared to score again shortly after his first goal, but his second effort was ruled out following a VAR review. When asked about the situation, the forward reportedly responded humorously: “Only one counted.” The debate continued because several international statistics platforms reportedly attributed the 49th-minute strike to an own goal by rival defender Andrei Girotto.

Tweet placeholder

However, the match referee, Abdullah Al Owaidan, credited Ronaldo with the goal in his official report, a decision reflected in the Saudi Pro League’s records. Saudi media have confirmed that the final decision on goal attribution rests with the Referees Committee of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. The league relies on the referee’s official report rather than automatically adopting the figures published by independent statistics providers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Ronaldo’s latest goal takes him to 982 career strikes

With the Saudi Pro League recognizing the goal, Ronaldo’s official career tally stands at 982 goals for club and country. The achievement moves the Al Nassr forward closer to another landmark as he continues his pursuit of 1,000 career goals.

The discrepancy highlights how different organizations can record the same incident differently. Although independent data providers may maintain their own assessments, the Saudi competition has backed the referee’s attribution in this case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Ronaldo, the distinction matters because every officially credited goal contributes to his personal record. His latest strike therefore carries significance beyond Al Nassr’s three points, adding another milestone to a career already filled with individual achievements.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr after winning against Abha

How close is Ronaldo to Jimmy McGrory’s headed-goal record?

Ronaldo’s latest header has also brought attention to a separate historical achievement: the record for the most headed goals in soccer history. According to Wikipedia‘s historical compilation, citing the International Football Association Board (IFAB)‘s metrics, Celtic legend Jimmy McGrory leads the list with 162 headed goals, while Ronaldo has reached 159.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That leaves the Portuguese forward three headed goals short of McGrory’s reported total, following his strike against Al Faisaly. Based on the cited tally, Ronaldo needs three more headed goals to equal McGrory’s 162 and four to surpass him outright.

Rank Player Nation Career Span Headed Goals 1. Jimmy McGrory Scotland 1921–1937 162 2. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2002–Present 159 3. Fred Roberts Northern Ireland 1922–1938 142 4. Mario Jardel Brazil 1991–2011 132 5. Santillana Spain 1970–1988 129 6. Jared Borgetti Mexico 1994–2010 127 7. Dixie Dean England 1923–1940 125 8. Telmo Zarra Spain 1939–1957 122

McGrory established his reputation as a prolific goalscorer during his Celtic career between 1921 and 1937. However, historical goal records from that era are difficult to standardize because complete match records and consistent statistical methods were not always available.

Advertisement