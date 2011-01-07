Founded in 2006, the EPL Talk Podcast is the longest running soccer podcast in the world. During each episode, we bring you intelligent debate about the Premier League featuring deep analysis that you won’t find with other podcasts. And each episode is available to you for free.
The EPL Talk Podcast is released every Sunday night recapping the weekend’s matches. Hosted by Laurence McKenna, the EPL Talk Podcast from World Soccer Talk features pundits Kartik Krishnaiyer, Morgan Green, Matthew Duncan and Kris Heneage.
Here are the different ways you can listen to the EPL Talk Podcast:
- Listen via the World Soccer Talk website, or visit the EPL Talk Podcasts page
- Subscribe to the EPL Talk Podcast on iTunes,
- Add the EPL Talk Podcast RSS feed to your RSS reader,
- Subscribe to the EPL Talk Podcast on Stitcher, or
- Subscribe to the EPL Talk Podcast on TuneIn.
In addition to the EPL Talk Podcast, the iTunes stream will also provide you our other weekly shows — Voices of Soccer (featuring interviews with soccer celebrities), Press A To Shoot (a podcast about soccer video and computer gaming) and This Week In Soccer (a soccer discussion show).
