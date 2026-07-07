Why isn’t Lautaro Martinez starting for Argentina against Egypt at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina have remained one of the best national teams at the 2026 World Cup. Although they struggled against Cape Verde, they showed their great ability to come from behind. In addition, Lionel Messi remains the team’s central figure, shining in front of goal and playing a key role in the team’s collective play. Despite this, head coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to make adjustments in attack, leaving Lautaro Martínez on the bench.

Lautaro Martínez is in peak physical condition after starting all of Argentina’s games. Nonetheless, Lionel Scaloni has decided to leave him on the bench for tactical reasons and to rest him ahead of a potential quarterfinal. While he is not Argentina’s top scorer, he has already found the net and excels in his link-up play with Messi, creating space for him in the opposition’s defense. The 28-year-old striker could still see playing time off the bench.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to start Julián Álvarez as his striker. With him on the field, they could gain more attacking mobility, opening spaces in Egypt‘s solid defense. In addition, he will look to rediscover his best form in the tournament, as he has not managed to score or make a difference for Argentina. With the quarterfinals on the line, he has the best opportunity to shine.

Although Lautaro Martínez will be on the bench against Egypt, head coach Lionel Scaloni could decide to start him if Argentina advance to the quarterfinals. As a creative focal point in attack, he has proven to be one of Lionel Messi’s best partners. With his movement, he creates plenty of space and draws defenders. In addition, he could come off the bench today and score, silencing the doubts about his place in the starting lineup.

Julian Alvarez of Argentina.

Argentina face a risky bet on Julian Álvarez as starting striker

Julián Álvarez has already proven to be one of the best strikers in the world. After shining at the 2022 Qatar, he earned his place in Argentina’s squad. Nevertheless, he has not started the 2026 World Cup in his best form, making only one start and having little impact. While his collective play is usually outstanding, he has not stood out in a major way. Because of this, his place in the starting lineup against Egypt could be somewhat risky.

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Without being in his best form, Julián may not offer the same collective quality alongside Lionel Messi as Lautaro Martínez does. Having not scored in the tournament and with his future uncertain, he appears to be under considerable pressure, something that could affect his finishing against Egypt. If he has a quiet match, his confidence could continue to decline, causing him to lose even more prominence in the tournament.