What is Colombia’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Switzerland?

Colombia have gone from being an underdog to becoming a contender at the 2026 World Cup. After defeating Ghana, they secured their place in the Round of 16, arriving as one of the tournament’s best attacking teams. Far from relying on a single player, they have excelled collectively, sharing the spotlight across the squad. Due to strong run of form, they have climbed positions in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking ahead of facing Switzerland.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Colombia are ranked 11th with 1,739.89 points. Following their solid form, they have gained two places since the start of the tournament. Despite the major doubts ahead of the tournament, Néstor Lorenzo has managed to restore the national team’s competitiveness. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 3rd, achieved in August 2014, July 2016, and June 2018.

Néstor Lorenzo’s team remain ahead of Switzerland in the rankings, highlighting their status as favorites. Murat Yakin’s team sit in 15th place with 1,696.30 points, having climbed four positions since the start of the tournament. As a well-organized team, they could cause problems for Los Cafeteros with their defensive solidity. In addition, Breel Embolo could be dangerous on the counterattack as he looks to score.

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Colombia have already faced well-organized teams such as DR Congo and Ghana. After defeating both of them, they have already gained experience playing against defensively solid sides, making the best version of Gustavo Puerta and Jhon Arias essential. In addition, the attacking runs of Luis Díaz and Daniel Muñoz will be crucial to create space. However, their biggest challenge will be their finishing, as they need to be clinical.

Luis Diaz of Colombia celebrates with teammates James Rodriguez

Jhon Cordoba’s absence may be harmful for Colombia

Unlike other national teams, Colombia do not build their attacking play around a single star. Instead, they rely on ball possession, with Gustavo Puerta playing a key role in organizing the game. By finding Daniel Muñoz or Luis Díaz out wide, they create gaps in the opposition’s defense. Nevertheless, head coach Néstor Lorenzo will be without Jhon Córdoba, a significant absence when it comes to breaking down Switzerland’s defense.

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In the recent match against Ghana, Jhon Córdoba suffered a muscle tear in the opening minutes, ruling him out for the remainder of the tournament. Without him, Colombia lose their most physical striker, who was able to hold off opposing defenders, create space for the wingers and win duels with ease. In his absence, Luis Suárez appears to have a chance of starting, but he does not offer the same profile, forcing them to adapt their attacking strategy.