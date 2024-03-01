The Tunisia National Football Team TV schedule features all games, both big and small, on TV or streaming in the United States.

Other African countries have the stars. Egypt has Mohamed Salah, Algeria has Riyad Mahrez and Senegal has Sadio Mané. However, Tunisia remains one of the most consistent teams to come out of Africa. The 2022 World Cup marks the side’s sixth trip to the world’s biggest tournament, with five of those coming in the last seven years. It is more remarkable considering the challenge of emerging out of Africa for the World Cup.

Where can I watch the Tunisia match?

First game: June 2, 1957 (Win vs. Libya in Tunis)

Manager: Anis Boussaidi and Montasser Louhichi

Best World Cup finish: Group stage (Five times)

Best AFCON Finish: Champion (2005)



Social Media:



Tunisia National Team TV schedule and streaming links

In the United States, fans can watch Tunisia in a fairly simple way. For the World Cup, Tunisia makes its second-straight trip to the world’s dance. All of those games in 2022 air on either FOX or FS1. The full schedule of World Cup games lists out which of those channels Tunisia appears on for its group stage games. Any knockout portion games release their schedule as the games become set in stone.

World Cup qualifying for Africa is available via ESPN+ for viewers in the United States. The tenacious competition only yields five teams for the tournament out of over 50 in the running.

CAF’s own competitions air on beIN SPORTS, which is available via fuboTV.

Recommended viewing option:

Watch Tunisia’s games Includes: World Cup, Premier League + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

More free World Cup resources

We offer four more World Cup resources for you.

First, our World Soccer Talk website features the latest soccer news, schedules and analysis. Second, we have a free daily email newsletter entitled WST Insider that includes news customized to your favorite team and leagues.

Third, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide. It features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

Fourth, to find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App. It includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Tunisia national football team news and feature stories

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.



To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).