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Why isn’t Omar Marmoush starting for Egypt against Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Omar Marmoush #22 of Egypt in action
© Getty ImagesOmar Marmoush #22 of Egypt in action

Omar Marmoush will begin Egypt’s huge 2026 World Cup Round of 16 clash against Argentina from the bench, leaving many supporters wondering why one of the team’s biggest attacking names is missing from the starting lineup. With Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah preparing for a blockbuster meeting in Atlanta, the decision surrounding Marmoush has quickly become one of the biggest talking points before kickoff.

Argentina enters the knockout battle looking to continue its title defense, while Egypt is chasing a historic place in the quarter-finals. The Pharaohs have already exceeded expectations by reaching this stage, but facing the reigning champions requires difficult decisions, and coach Hossam Hassan has made a tactical call that has surprised some fans.

The reason why Omar Marmoush is on the bench

Marmoush’s absence from the starting XI is not because of an injury. Instead, Egypt’s decision is linked to his lack of attacking production during the tournament and Hossam Hassan’s desire to use a more compact system against Argentina.

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The Manchester City forward arrived at the World Cup as one of Egypt’s most exciting attacking options, expected to provide pace, direct running, and support for Salah. However, his performances so far have failed to reach the level many expected, with Marmoush recording no goals or assists in 316 minutes of action at the tournament.

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His finishing has also been a concern. The forward managed only one shot on target from 11 attempts and missed a major one-on-one opportunity against Australia before failing to convert his penalty during the shootout. Those moments appear to have influenced Hassan’s decision ahead of the biggest match in Egypt’s campaign.

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Hossam Hassan chooses more defensive setup

Egypt knows that Argentina’s attacking quality can punish even the smallest mistakes. After watching the reigning champions struggle defensively during their dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory over Cape Verde, Hassan appears ready to prioritize defensive organization and quick counterattacks.

The Pharaohs are expected to rely heavily on Mohamed Salah’s experience and creativity while using additional runners around him instead of starting Marmoush. The plan is designed to frustrate Argentina’s midfield control and create opportunities when Messi’s team commits players forward.

marmoush egypt world cup (2)

Omar Marmoush #22 and players of Egypt walk out the tunnel

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Although Marmoush is not starting, his role could still become crucial during the match. Egypt is expected to use him as an impact substitute, especially if Argentina begins to tire after their exhausting extra-time battle against Cape Verde.

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