Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

FIFA cuts suspension for Argentina’s Nahuel Molina but keeps Leandro Paredes’ ban over World Cup final incidents

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Nahuel Molina and Leandro Paredes of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesNahuel Molina and Leandro Paredes of Argentina.

Months after the World Cup final, the incidents that followed Spain’s 1-0 win over Argentina are still making headlines. FIFA’s Appeals Committee ruled on Friday on the appeal filed by the Argentine Football Association (AFA), partially accepting it: Nahuel Molina’s suspension was reduced, but Leandro Paredes’ ban was left untouched.

In Molina’s case, the right back’s suspension went from seven matches to four, while his fine dropped from 90,000 to 60,000 dollars. The national team has already played three games with him suspended, during the October FIFA window against Bolivia, Benin and Burkina Faso, so he has one match left to serve with Argentina.

Paredes did not get the same treatment. FIFA upheld the 10-match suspension and the 90,000-dollar fine that the Disciplinary Committee had imposed on him in August, after his clash with Spanish players Eric Garcia and Gavi following the final.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Of those ten games, three have been served and the midfielder will be unavailable for Argentina at least until September 2027. In August, FIFA also agreed to the AFA’s request that suspended matches be counted in friendlies and official CONMEBOL games.

Leandro Paredes #5 of Argentina and Eric Garcia #4 of Spain have words after the World Cup 2026 Final. (Getty Images)

Leandro Paredes #5 of Argentina and Eric Garcia #4 of Spain have words after the World Cup 2026 Final. (Getty Images)

The AFA also faces penalties and heads to CAS

The ruling was not only about the players. The Appeals Committee also upheld the fines imposed on the AFA over discriminatory chants heard during the tournament, according to the association’s statement.

Advertisement

Those sanctions came from the Disciplinary Committee’s August decision, which included a 321,000-dollar fine and matches with restricted attendance for Argentina, applied after incidents in the team’s games against Cape Verde, Egypt, Switzerland, England and Spain.

The August decision also reached members of the Argentine delegation: Thiago Almada received a one-match suspension, while staff member Roberto Ayala was given a three-match ban.

The AFA said it will now request the grounds for the decisions and take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), considering that it has sufficient arguments of fact and law to seek a new review. For now, Paredes’ 10-match suspension and the fines remain in force, while Molina is closer to returning, with one game left to serve.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s national team retirement could prompt Leandro Paredes to follow in his footsteps

Lionel Messi’s national team retirement could prompt Leandro Paredes to follow in his footsteps

Leandro Paredes hinted he could follow Lionel Messi's lead and step away from the Argentina national team, admitting a decision on his future won't be easy.

Argentina’s Leandro Paredes questions FIFA World Cup sanction, points to Gavi’s lighter punishment

Argentina’s Leandro Paredes questions FIFA World Cup sanction, points to Gavi’s lighter punishment

Leandro Paredes questioned FIFA's 10-match ban following the World Cup final incident, pointing out that Gavi received a far lighter punishment for the same clash.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina receive FIFA boost as Paredes, Molina and Almada can serve World Cup suspensions in friendlies

Lionel Messi’s Argentina receive FIFA boost as Paredes, Molina and Almada can serve World Cup suspensions in friendlies

After the confirmation of the suspensions, Lionel Messi's Argentina received a great piece of news from FIFA as Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada can serve their suspension received from the World Cup in friendlies.

Christian Pulisic’s Milan chases Lionel Messi’s World Cup-winning Argentina teammate Leandro Paredes, but deal hinges on one key factor

Christian Pulisic’s Milan chases Lionel Messi’s World Cup-winning Argentina teammate Leandro Paredes, but deal hinges on one key factor

While Ruben Amorim continues searching for reinforcements in midfield, reports from Argentina suggest the Serie A giant has already made a concrete move.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo