How to watch PSG vs Barcelona match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch PSG vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO PSG vs Barcelona WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, October 20, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

PSG head into Tuesday’s match on a three-game winning streak, having beaten Strasbourg 3-1 on October 17 after a 4-2 win over Man City on October 14. Before that, they beat Le Mans 3-1 on October 10, giving them three straight victories heading into this Champions League matchday. The win over Man City stands out as their most impressive result of the run, showing they can score freely against top-level opposition. With form like this, PSG will want to carry that attacking rhythm into a game against one of their fiercest continental rivals.

Barcelona also arrive in good shape. They beat Betis 5-2 on October 17, following a 4-1 win over Galatasaray on October 13 and a 3-0 result against Getafe on October 10. Three wins in a row, each one scoring at least three goals, suggests their attack is clicking at the right time. This match gives Barcelona a chance to test that scoring form against a direct rival in the Champions League group stage.

PSG vs Barcelona record

PSG and Barcelona have met 10 times, with Barcelona holding the edge at 5 wins to PSG’s 4, plus one draw. Their most recent meeting came on October 1, 2025, when PSG won 2-1 away at Barcelona. Before that, PSG beat Barcelona 4-1 away on April 16, 2024, after Barcelona had won the first leg of that tie 3-2 at home on April 10. The two sides have traded some lopsided results over the years, including a 6-1 Barcelona win in 2017 and a 4-0 PSG win that same year, showing just how unpredictable this fixture can be.

Match Score Date Competition Barcelona vs. PSG 1-2 October 1, 2025 UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs. PSG 1-4 April 16, 2024 UEFA Champions League PSG vs. Barcelona 2-3 April 10, 2024 UEFA Champions League PSG vs. Barcelona 1-1 March 10, 2021 UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs. PSG 1-4 February 16, 2021 UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs. PSG 6-1 March 8, 2017 UEFA Champions League PSG vs. Barcelona 4-0 February 14, 2017 UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs. PSG 2-0 April 21, 2015 UEFA Champions League PSG vs. Barcelona 1-3 April 15, 2015 UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs. PSG 3-1 December 10, 2014 UEFA Champions League

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2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 2 +7 6 2 Aston Villa 2 +7 6 3 Barcelona 2 +7 6 4 Stuttgart 2 +5 6 5 Liverpool 2 +4 6 6 Sporting 2 +4 6 7 Arsenal 2 +4 6 8 Real Betis 2 +2 6 9 Real Madrid 2 +2 6 10 Bayern Munich 2 +5 4 11 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 +2 4 12 Como 1907 2 +2 3 13 Manchester United 2 +2 3 14 Villarreal 2 +1 3 15 Atletico Madrid 2 +1 3 16 Club Brugge 2 +0 3 17 Manchester City 2 +0 3 18 Dortmund 2 +0 3 19 Lens 2 -1 3 20 AEK Athens 2 -1 3 21 RB Leipzig 2 -2 3 22 Sabah FK 2 -2 3 23 Feyenoord 2 -3 3 24 Bodo Glimt 2 -4 3 25 Roma 2 -1 1 26 PSV 2 -1 1 27 Viking 2 -2 1 28 Fenerbahce 2 -6 1 29 Inter Milan 2 -2 0 30 Porto 2 -3 0 31 Slavia Praha 2 -3 0 32 Napoli 2 -3 0 33 LASK 2 -4 0 34 Lille 2 -4 0 35 Galatasaray 2 -5 0 36 Slovan Bratislava 2 -8 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Sabah FK vs. Dortmund Tuesday, October 20, 2026 12:45 PM Fenerbahce vs. Slavia Praha Tuesday, October 20, 2026 12:45 PM Stuttgart vs. Atletico Madrid Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Napoli vs. Bodo Glimt Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM PSG vs. Barcelona Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester City vs. AEK Athens Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Liverpool vs. Villarreal Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Porto vs. PSV Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Roma vs. Slovan Bratislava Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Lille vs. Galatasaray Wednesday, October 21, 2026 12:45 PM Como 1907 vs. Manchester United Wednesday, October 21, 2026 12:45 PM Real Betis vs. Feyenoord Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Sporting vs. LASK Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Club Brugge vs. Lens Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Aston Villa vs. Viking Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

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Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

PSG will face Barcelona on Tuesday, October 20, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.

Paramount+, TUDN USA will carry the PSG vs Barcelona game in the United States.

Barcelona lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in 10 meetings.

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