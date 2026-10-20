How to watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester City vs AEK Athens on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Manchester City vs AEK Athens WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, October 20, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, DAZN USA STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Manchester City host AEK Athens on Tuesday, October 20 in the Champions League. City bounced back from a 2-4 loss to Paris SG on October 14 by beating Ipswich 3-2 on October 17. That defeat to Paris SG came right after a 3-0 win over Liverpool on October 11, so Manchester City have alternated results over their last three outings. They will look to build on the win over Ipswich as they return to European play on home turf.

AEK Athens arrive in Manchester after a 1-3 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk on October 14. Before that setback, AEK Athens had beaten OFI 3-0 on October 10 and Volos 2-1 on September 20, giving them two wins in three matches heading into the defeat. The group stage trip to England represents a significant step up from those domestic fixtures. AEK Athens will try to show the form that beat OFI and Volos rather than the one that conceded three to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Manchester City vs AEK Athens record

No prior meetings between Manchester City and AEK Athens are included in the available records, so this matchday fixture will be a fresh entry in any future head-to-head ledger between the two clubs.

2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 2 +7 6 2 Aston Villa 2 +7 6 3 Barcelona 2 +7 6 4 Stuttgart 2 +5 6 5 Liverpool 2 +4 6 6 Sporting 2 +4 6 7 Arsenal 2 +4 6 8 Real Betis 2 +2 6 9 Real Madrid 2 +2 6 10 Bayern Munich 2 +5 4 11 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 +2 4 12 Como 1907 2 +2 3 13 Manchester United 2 +2 3 14 Villarreal 2 +1 3 15 Atletico Madrid 2 +1 3 16 Club Brugge 2 +0 3 17 Manchester City 2 +0 3 18 Dortmund 2 +0 3 19 Lens 2 -1 3 20 AEK Athens 2 -1 3 21 RB Leipzig 2 -2 3 22 Sabah FK 2 -2 3 23 Feyenoord 2 -3 3 24 Bodo Glimt 2 -4 3 25 Roma 2 -1 1 26 PSV 2 -1 1 27 Viking 2 -2 1 28 Fenerbahce 2 -6 1 29 Inter Milan 2 -2 0 30 Porto 2 -3 0 31 Slavia Praha 2 -3 0 32 Napoli 2 -3 0 33 LASK 2 -4 0 34 Lille 2 -4 0 35 Galatasaray 2 -5 0 36 Slovan Bratislava 2 -8 0

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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Sabah FK vs. Dortmund Tuesday, October 20, 2026 12:45 PM Fenerbahce vs. Slavia Praha Tuesday, October 20, 2026 12:45 PM Stuttgart vs. Atletico Madrid Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Napoli vs. Bodo Glimt Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM PSG vs. Barcelona Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester City vs. AEK Athens Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Liverpool vs. Villarreal Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Porto vs. PSV Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Roma vs. Slovan Bratislava Tuesday, October 20, 2026 3:00 PM Lille vs. Galatasaray Wednesday, October 21, 2026 12:45 PM Como 1907 vs. Manchester United Wednesday, October 21, 2026 12:45 PM Real Betis vs. Feyenoord Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Sporting vs. LASK Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Club Brugge vs. Lens Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM Aston Villa vs. Viking Wednesday, October 21, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary