How to watch Al Nassr vs Neom SC match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr host Neom SC on Tuesday, October 20 in the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League. Al Nassr come into the match off a 3-0 win over Al Diriyah on October 9, following a 1-1 draw with Al Khaleej on September 12 and a 2-1 win over Abha on September 9.
Neom SC, meanwhile, suffered a 0-1 loss to Al-Ettifaq last Saturday, October 17, after drawing 1-1 with Al Hazem on October 10. Before that, they picked up a 4-2 win over Al Fateh FC on September 13.
Al Nassr vs Neom SC record
Al Nassr have won both of the two previous meetings between these two sides. The most recent came on March 7, when Al Nassr beat Neom SC 1-0 at home. Before that, on November 8, Al Nassr won 3-1 away at Neom SC.
Match
Score
Date
Competition
Al Nassr vs. Neom SC
1-0
March 7, 2026
Saudi League
Neom SC vs. Al Nassr
1-3
November 8, 2025
Saudi League
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2026-27 Saudi Pro League standings
#
Team
P
GD
Pts
1
Al Qadsiah
9
+14
22
2
Al Hilal
8
+19
21
3
Al Nassr
8
+12
19
4
Al Ahli
9
+11
18
5
Al Ittihad
8
+5
17
6
Neom SC
9
+6
16
7
Al-Ettifaq
9
+1
15
8
Diriyah
9
-1
12
9
Al Kholood
9
-4
12
10
Al Khaleej
10
-4
12
11
Al Hazem
9
-3
9
12
Al Riyadh
8
-8
9
13
Al Shabab
8
-2
7
14
Al-Fayha
10
-7
7
15
Al-Faisaly
8
-7
6
16
Al Fateh FC
10
-11
6
17
Al-Taawoun
9
-12
4
18
Abha
8
-9
2
All upcoming 2026-27 Saudi Pro League games
Game
Day
Time (ET)
Al-Fayha vs. Al Ahli
Monday, October 19, 2026
11:05 AM
Al Hilal vs. Al Hazem
Monday, October 19, 2026
2:00 PM
Al Shabab vs. Al-Faisaly
Monday, October 19, 2026
2:00 PM
Diriyah vs. Al Riyadh
Tuesday, October 20, 2026
11:00 AM
Al-Taawoun vs. Al Qadsiah
Tuesday, October 20, 2026
11:10 AM
Al Nassr vs. Neom SC
Tuesday, October 20, 2026
2:00 PM
Al-Ettifaq vs. Al Ittihad
Tuesday, October 20, 2026
2:00 PM
More details on how to watch
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Summary
Al Nassr will face Neom SC on Tuesday, October 20, for the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League.
Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus will carry the Al Nassr vs Neom SC game in the United States.
Al Nassr lead the head-to-head with 2 wins in 2 meetings.
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