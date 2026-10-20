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How to watch Al Nassr vs Neom SC match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Saudi Pro League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Joao Felix of Al Nassr
© Getty ImagesJoao Felix of Al Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs Neom SC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Nassr vs Neom SC
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Tuesday, October 20, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Al Nassr host Neom SC on Tuesday, October 20 in the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League. Al Nassr come into the match off a 3-0 win over Al Diriyah on October 9, following a 1-1 draw with Al Khaleej on September 12 and a 2-1 win over Abha on September 9.
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Neom SC, meanwhile, suffered a 0-1 loss to Al-Ettifaq last Saturday, October 17, after drawing 1-1 with Al Hazem on October 10. Before that, they picked up a 4-2 win over Al Fateh FC on September 13.

Al Nassr vs Neom SC record

Al Nassr have won both of the two previous meetings between these two sides. The most recent came on March 7, when Al Nassr beat Neom SC 1-0 at home. Before that, on November 8, Al Nassr won 3-1 away at Neom SC.
Match Score Date Competition
Al Nassr vs. Neom SC 1-0 March 7, 2026 Saudi League
Neom SC vs. Al Nassr 1-3 November 8, 2025 Saudi League
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2026-27 Saudi Pro League standings

# Team P GD Pts
1 Al Qadsiah 9 +14 22
2 Al Hilal 8 +19 21
3 Al Nassr 8 +12 19
4 Al Ahli 9 +11 18
5 Al Ittihad 8 +5 17
6 Neom SC 9 +6 16
7 Al-Ettifaq 9 +1 15
8 Diriyah 9 -1 12
9 Al Kholood 9 -4 12
10 Al Khaleej 10 -4 12
11 Al Hazem 9 -3 9
12 Al Riyadh 8 -8 9
13 Al Shabab 8 -2 7
14 Al-Fayha 10 -7 7
15 Al-Faisaly 8 -7 6
16 Al Fateh FC 10 -11 6
17 Al-Taawoun 9 -12 4
18 Abha 8 -9 2

All upcoming 2026-27 Saudi Pro League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Al-Fayha vs. Al Ahli Monday, October 19, 2026 11:05 AM
Al Hilal vs. Al Hazem Monday, October 19, 2026 2:00 PM
Al Shabab vs. Al-Faisaly Monday, October 19, 2026 2:00 PM
Diriyah vs. Al Riyadh Tuesday, October 20, 2026 11:00 AM
Al-Taawoun vs. Al Qadsiah Tuesday, October 20, 2026 11:10 AM
Al Nassr vs. Neom SC Tuesday, October 20, 2026 2:00 PM
Al-Ettifaq vs. Al Ittihad Tuesday, October 20, 2026 2:00 PM

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Nassr vs Neom and tons more SPL games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary

  • Al Nassr will face Neom SC on Tuesday, October 20, for the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League.
  • Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus will carry the Al Nassr vs Neom SC game in the United States.
  • Al Nassr lead the head-to-head with 2 wins in 2 meetings.
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