Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FA Cup
Comments

How to watch Portsmouth vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesBukayo Saka of Arsenal
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Portsmouth vs Arsenal on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Portsmouth vs Arsenal
WHAT FA Cup
WHEN 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT • Saturday, January 10, 2026
WHERE ESPN+,Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling and ESPN2
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

One of the FA Cup third round’s must-watch fixtures brings Premier League frontrunners Arsenal into a high-profile showdown with Portsmouth, a side eager to write its own upset story. Riding a wave of momentum, the Gunners see this matchup as another chance to add to their trophy ambitions.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth enters knowing it faces a daunting challenge amid a difficult EFL Championship campaign. Still, the magic of the FA Cup has a long history of flipping expectations, and the visitors will lean into that underdog mindset as they chase a statement result—making this a matchup no soccer fan will want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Portsmouth vs Arsenal and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Advertisement
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
Advertisement
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

Charlton Athletic take on Chelsea in the 2025/2026 FA Cup third round. Below is everything you need to know, including the start time and viewing options on TV and streaming platforms.

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

Tottenham will face Aston Villa in the 2025/2026 FA Cup third round. Below is everything you need to know, including the start time and viewing options on TV and streaming platforms.

How to watch Manchester City vs Exeter City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

How to watch Manchester City vs Exeter City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

Manchester City face Exeter City in the 2025/2026 FA Cup third round. Below is everything you need to know, including the start time and viewing options on TV and streaming platforms.

How to watch Fiorentina vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

How to watch Fiorentina vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

Fiorentina and AC Milan face each other on Matchday 20 of the 2025/26 Serie A. Find here everything you need to know, from kickoff details to television and streaming viewing options.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo