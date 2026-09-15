How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham in USA: 2026/27 EFL Cup, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Liverpool vs Tottenham on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Liverpool vs Tottenham

WHAT: EFL Cup Third Round

WHEN: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT • Tuesday, September 15, 2026

WHERE: Paramount+

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Liverpool enters this EFL Cup clash with a sense of frustration despite an unbeaten start to the season. New manager Andoni Iraola has seen his side draw three of their first four Premier League matches, including disappointing stalemates at Anfield. This cup tie presents a crucial opportunity to rediscover their attacking rhythm and secure a convincing home victory to build momentum.

For Tottenham, the situation is far more urgent. Manager Roberto De Zerbi is under immense pressure after a disastrous opening to the campaign that has left Spurs both winless and goalless in the league. Despite a massive summer spending spree, the team looks disjointed, making this match a desperate search for any positive result to halt their alarming slide.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories of these two clubs could not be more different. While Liverpool is grinding out results and remains unbeaten, their home form has been a concern, dropping points in games they were expected to win. In contrast, Tottenham’s massive £302 million summer investment has yet to yield any returns, with the team struggling for offensive creativity and looking vulnerable defensively.

Tactically, both managers favor an intense, high-pressing game. Data shows that Liverpool and Tottenham rank third and fourth, respectively, for allowing the fewest passes per defensive action in the league. However, the key difference lies in execution. While Liverpool’s press is generally coordinated, Tottenham’s has been erratic, leaving significant space for opponents to exploit on the counter-attack. The battle for midfield control will be decisive.

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Motivation for this cup tie varies significantly. For Liverpool, it’s a chance for Iraola to rotate his squad, give minutes to fringe players, and build confidence ahead of key league fixtures. For Tottenham, there is no room for rotation. De Zerbi needs a result to quieten the growing criticism and prove his project is on the right track, meaning he will likely field a team close to full strength to fight for a much-needed win.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Liverpool has dominated this fixture, winning 94 of the 189 all-time meetings compared to Tottenham’s 50 victories. Their advantage at Anfield is particularly formidable; Spurs have not won at Liverpool’s home ground since 2011, a run spanning 17 matches in which the Reds have won 12 and drawn five.

Recent encounters have continued this trend. Liverpool is unbeaten in their last four games against Tottenham, winning three of the last five matchups. Last season in the Premier League, Liverpool secured a 2-1 victory at Tottenham’s stadium before the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield, where a last-minute equalizer from Richarlison salvaged a point for Spurs.

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From a statistical standpoint, this fixture often produces goals, with the last five meetings averaging 3.2 goals per game. Furthermore, three of those five matches saw both teams find the back of the net. Liverpool has been especially prolific at home against Spurs, scoring an average of 2.47 goals per game during their 17-match unbeaten streak at Anfield.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers are contending with different selection pressures, as Liverpool is expected to heavily rotate while Tottenham looks for stability amid a challenging injury situation.

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola will likely make sweeping changes from the side that drew with Fulham. Key players Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Federico Chiesa, and Conor Bradley are all sidelined with injuries. Only defender Ronald Araujo and midfielder Alexis Mac Allister are expected to keep their places, with striker Cody Gakpo, who has an excellent scoring record against Spurs, set to lead the attack.

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Conversely, Roberto De Zerbi has less flexibility. With the team in desperate need of a positive result, he is expected to field a strong lineup. However, he will be without winger Mykhailo Mudryk due to an ankle injury, while the creative Xavi Simons is out for the remainder of 2026 with a serious knee injury, further limiting his attacking options.

Liverpool Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Araujo, Endo, Tsimikas; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Munoz, Koumas, Ngumoha; Gakpo

This lineup reflects a significant rotation, designed to rest key starters and give valuable minutes to squad players. The focus will be on high energy from the wide players, with Cody Gakpo’s experience and proven track record against Tottenham providing the main attacking threat.

Tottenham Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Senesi, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali; Savinho, Gallagher, Kudus; Solanke

This is a lineup close to full strength, signaling De Zerbi’s intent to treat this cup tie with utmost seriousness. The midfield pairing of Fernandes and Tonali will be tasked with disrupting Liverpool’s rhythm, while attackers like Kudus and Savinho will be crucial in ending the team’s worrying goal drought.

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More details on how to watch

The EFL Cup clash between Liverpool and Tottenham is available on Paramount+. You can watch on your computer, phone, tablet, or smart TV, ensuring you don’t miss any of the action from Anfield.

In addition to the EFL Cup, a subscription to Paramount+ also offers access to other top soccer competitions like the UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, and provides coverage from networks such as CBS.

A subscription to Paramount+ costs $8.99/month, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans in the United States.

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Beyond soccer, the service includes a wide range of entertainment options, including popular movies, acclaimed TV shows, and other live sports to enjoy.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.