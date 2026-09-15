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AFC Champions League Elite prize money: How much could Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr earn for winning the title?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Al Nassr kick off their AFC Champions League Elite campaign against Al Ain with more than continental glory on the line. The tournament now carries a total prize pool of $50.5 million, the largest purse in the history of Asian club football, giving Cristiano Ronaldo and company a significant financial incentive to go deep into the competition.

The prize money is distributed at every stage of the tournament, not just to the eventual champion. In the group stage, clubs earn $50,000 for every win and $10,000 for every draw, on top of a base allocation simply for qualifying.

Progressing through the knockout rounds adds further bonuses: $100,000 for reaching the round of 16, $150,000 for the quarterfinals, and $250,000 for advancing to the semifinals.

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The biggest payday, unsurprisingly, comes at the final. The AFC Champions League Elite champion earns $4 million, while the beaten finalist still walks away with $2 million.

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Crucially, these amounts are cumulative rather than a single lump sum, meaning a team that wins the tournament collects money at every stage along the way, on top of additional revenue from the competition’s market pool, which is tied to each country’s broadcasting value.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite schedule: Dates, fixtures, and opponents

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite schedule: Dates, fixtures, and opponents

A shot at redemption for Al Nassr and Ronaldo

For Al Nassr, the financial windfall would come with plenty of symbolic weight attached. The club fell just short of continental glory last season, losing the AFC Champions League Two final to Gamba Osaka despite an unbeaten run through the entire tournament. Now back in the top tier, a title this time around would not only avenge that heartbreak but also stand as Al Nassr’s most lucrative continental triumph yet.

The near misses run deeper than last season alone. In their most recent appearance in the Elite version of the competition, back in 2024-25, Ronaldo and Al Nassr were eliminated in the semifinals, falling 3-2 to Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale despite the Portuguese scoring eight goals across that campaign.

Between that setback and last season’s final defeat, a genuine continental title remains the one achievement still missing from Ronaldo’s trophy cabinet since joining the club in December 2022, adding extra motivation to this year’s revamped, higher-stakes campaign.

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