Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Al-Nassr in January after Saudi pundit delivers brutal verdict

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Al-Nassr has suddenly become a major talking point after a disastrous night in the AFC Champions League Elite. The 41-year-old could be facing an unexpected turning point in the coming months, with a prominent Saudi voice delivering a striking assessment of his situation after Al-Nassr suffered a heavy defeat.

The Portuguese superstar endured a frustrating evening as Al-Nassr was beaten 4-0 by Al-Ain on September 15, leaving the club at the bottom of the Western region’s league-stage standings after the opening round. Ronaldo managed five shots but only one tested goalkeeper Khalid Eisa, while his attempts to influence the contest repeatedly came to nothing.

Al-Nassr’s night in the United Arab Emirates quickly turned into a nightmare. Houssine Rahimi opened the scoring after 25 minutes before doubling Al-Ain’s advantage, while Soufiane Rahimi and Georgios Giakoumakis completed the rout in the second half.

The result represented Ronaldo’s heaviest defeat since moving to the Middle East and his biggest loss since Manchester United suffered a 4-0 defeat against Brentford in August 2022. The setback also added to a difficult spell for the Knight of Najd, which had managed only one victory in its previous four matches across all competitions.

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The 41-year-old was visibly frustrated during the contest, including an incident with Al-Ain midfielder Matías Palacios. The Portuguese appeared to use his elbow while attempting to escape Palacios’ challenge, although neither player was punished for the confrontation.

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Saudi pundit delivers brutal Ronaldo verdict

The defeat was especially damaging because Al-Nassr entered the new campaign with major ambitions after finally winning the Saudi Pro League title in 2025-26, Ronaldo’s first league championship with the club. The AFC Champions League, however, remains a trophy that has escaped Al-Nassr during his time in Saudi Arabia.

That disappointment has now been followed by a much bigger question surrounding Ronaldo’s future. Former Al-Nassr spokesman and Saudi sports journalist Saud Al-Sarami has suggested that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could leave the club during the January transfer window.

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Speaking during a discussion on Al-Arabiya FM, Al-Sarami delivered a particularly strong assessment, saying: “Cristiano has become an exhausted asset at Al-Nassr.” He also claimed that Ronaldo would not play a role in addressing the club’s technical problems during the winter window.

Al-Sarami went even further when discussing a possible departure, stating: “I do not rule out that he may leave the club in the winter transfer window, just as happened with Karim Benzema earlier, and this will happen entirely at his own desire.”

Ronaldo’s future comes into focus

The speculation arrives at an intriguing point in Ronaldo’s career. He has continued to produce goals since moving to Saudi Arabia, but the current season has already brought frustration, while Al-Nassr’s limited activity in the summer transfer market has raised questions about the squad around him.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

The club made only one major signing during the recent window, bringing in Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa, amid reported financial constraints. Ronaldo has previously shown frustration when he believes Al-Nassr’s squad requires strengthening, making the club’s ability to compete for major trophies an important factor in his future.

There is also the question of Ronaldo’s own ambitions. The forward has already indicated that 2026-27 could be his final professional season, telling Vogue last month: “This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy.”

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