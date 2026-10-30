How to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 LaLiga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Levante vs Atletico Madrid WHAT LaLiga WHEN 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT • Saturday, October 31, 2026 WHERE Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Levante host Atletico Madrid on Saturday, October 31 in LaLiga coming off a mixed run of results. They lost 1-2 to Real Sociedad last Sunday, a setback that followed a 3-1 win over Athletic on October 21. Before that, Levante drew 1-1 with Deportivo on October 16, so they have alternated between good and bad results over their last three outings. A home win would steady things after the loss to Real Sociedad and give them a measure of consistency they have lacked.

Atletico Madrid arrive in much better form, having won each of their last three matches. They beat Deportivo 1-0 on October 24, following up a 1-0 win over Espanyol on October 17 and a 2-1 victory against Alaves on October 10. All three wins have come by a single goal, suggesting tight, controlled performances rather than blowouts. That run of form puts Atletico Madrid in a strong position as they look to keep their momentum going on the road.

Levante vs Atletico Madrid: last 4 meetings

In their last 4 meetings, Levante have won 1 and Atletico Madrid have won 1, with 2 draws.

Match Score Date Competition Levante vs. Atletico Madrid 0-0 January 31, 2026 LaLiga 25/26 Atletico Madrid vs. Levante 3-1 November 8, 2025 LaLiga 25/26 Atletico Madrid vs. Levante 0-1 February 16, 2022 2021-22 Levante vs. Atletico Madrid 2-2 October 28, 2021 2021-22

2026-27 LaLiga standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Barcelona 10 +29 27 2 Atletico Madrid 10 +12 25 3 Real Madrid 10 +15 24 4 Real Betis 10 +2 20 5 Real Sociedad 10 +1 19 6 Sevilla 10 +0 17 7 Alaves 10 +3 12 8 Athletic Club 9 +3 12 9 Celta Vigo 10 +3 12 10 Villarreal 10 +1 12 11 Deportivo 10 +0 11 12 Osasuna 10 -10 11 13 Santander 10 -11 11 14 Levante 10 -3 10 15 Elche 10 -3 10 16 Rayo Vallecano 9 -8 9 17 Getafe 10 -10 9 18 Espanyol 10 -2 8 19 Valencia 10 -10 6 20 Malaga 10 -12 5

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All upcoming 2026-27 LaLiga games

Game Day Time (ET) Villarreal vs. Espanyol Friday, October 30, 2026 4:00 PM Levante vs. Atletico Madrid Saturday, October 31, 2026 9:00 AM Rayo Vallecano vs. Celta Vigo Saturday, October 31, 2026 11:15 AM Real Betis vs. Malaga Saturday, October 31, 2026 1:30 PM Barcelona vs. Alaves Saturday, October 31, 2026 4:00 PM Getafe vs. Sevilla Sunday, November 1, 2026 8:00 AM Santander vs. Real Madrid Sunday, November 1, 2026 10:15 AM Elche vs. Valencia Sunday, November 1, 2026 12:30 PM Athletic Club vs. Real Sociedad Sunday, November 1, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch With ESPN+, you can watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary