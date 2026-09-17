Christian Pulisic just got the news he wanted as Ruben Amorim reportedly makes his demands of Milan players clear

Christian Pulisic could be set to benefit from Ruben Amorim’s new Milan vision, as the coach has reportedly made his expectations known to the American and the rest of the team. Milan’s 2-0 loss to Benfica at San Siro exposed several problems in Amorim’s side, but the aftermath could also bring an important change for Pulisic as the Portuguese manager looks for players who can execute his ideas more naturally.

Dodi Lukebakio opened the scoring after 16 minutes, before Jakub Kaminski doubled Benfica’s advantage in the second half. Pulisic entered at the break and offered some of Milan‘s more promising attacking moments, although Anatoliy Trubin kept him from getting on the scoresheet.

The defeat extended the Rossoneri’s difficult start under Amorim, with the club now three games without a win in Serie A and Europe after draws against Juventus and Lazio. The coach made five changes to his starting XI against the Eagles, but the opening 45 minutes again highlighted problems with possession, tempo and creativity.

Benfica‘s aggressive pressing repeatedly forced Milan into uncomfortable situations, while Amorim admitted afterward that his players were sometimes creating more danger for themselves when they had the ball. “This conversation of my idea is to play football,” he told Sky Italia. “To do that, we need to play the ball, but we are creating more problems for ourselves when we have the ball than when the opponent has it.”

The coach also acknowledged that the team’s approach needs to evolve depending on the opponent. “I change all the time, we need to start with a base, we have two months of work,” Amorim said, adding: “We lost tonight, but we will find the solutions to adapt to these games.”

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Clear demand: Milan needs more speed and technique

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Amorim’s plans involve significant technical and tactical changes, with the coach looking to accelerate the transformation of his squad. The report suggests that Milan’s ideal version under Amorim will be faster, more technical and better equipped to play through pressure.

That could have major implications for Pulisic, the report adds. The American is among the players whose profile appears particularly suited to the changes Amorim wants, with the coach reportedly favoring technically gifted attackers who can combine quickly, operate between the lines and create space around the centre-forward.

Pulisic’s involvement against Lazio and Benfica has already provided an indication of what he can offer. After coming on at halftime against Lazio, he assisted Diego Moreira’s goal, while against Benfica he tested Trubin twice after replacing Omari Hutchinson.

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Christian Pulisic and Goncalo Ramos of AC Milan show their dejection

Where does Pulisic belong in the new-look attacking midfield?

The reported tactical shift is especially significant because Pulisic has endured a frustrating start to the season. An injury suffered during the United States’ World Cup campaign delayed his return, while he was left unused from the bench in Milan’s opening three Serie A matches. Now, however, the circumstances appear different.

With the 41-year-old boss searching for more technical quality and greater attacking speed, Pulisic has exactly the characteristics that could earn him more opportunities in the starting XI, La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests. Amorim’s preferred 3-4-2-1 system requires two attacking midfielders behind the striker who can operate in tight spaces and combine quickly.

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

The report identifies Pulisic, Alphadjo Cisse and Hutchinson among the players capable of competing for those positions, while Diego Moreira, Samuel Chukwueze and Alexis Saelemaekers also offer different attacking qualities. The idea is to surround Goncalo Ramos with players capable of creating chances and opening gaps rather than leaving the centre-forward isolated.

Pulisic’s ability to receive between the lines, cut inside and produce a final pass or finish makes him a natural candidate for that role. Amorim has previously explained why he likes the 27-year-old star in that area. “Especially here in Italy, sometimes with the teams defending so well, between the lines he’s a player who can make the difference,” he said.

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