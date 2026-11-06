How to watch Everton vs Coventry in USA: 2026/27 Premier League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all the details on where you can watch Everton vs Coventry on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Everton vs Coventry

WHAT: Premier League

WHEN: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 AM PT • Friday, 11 November, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

High-flying Everton welcome Coventry to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the game that opens matchday 10 in the Premier League on Friday 6 November. The hosts are in good form, having achieved back-to-back wins against Newcastle United in both the EFL Cup and the Premier League.

The Toffees have lost just two games this season in all competitions and sit seventh in the table, just three points behind Chelsea, who occupy fourth.

Newly promoted Coventry arrive in this game after a crucial 3-1 win over Sunderland. It was the third league success this season for Frank Lampard’s Sky Blues, helping them climb above the relegation zone. With nine points from 10 Premier League games, Coventry have genuine hopes of survival in their first top-flight season after a 25-year absence.

Yet, Everton are considered favourites to win this match, as they have once again proven extremely solid this campaign. In fact, since manager David Moyes returned to Everton in January 2025, only Arsenal (31) and Manchester City (28) have kept more clean sheets in the Premier League than the Toffees (20).

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Tactical Analysis & Match Context

Coventry have the not insignificant advantage of having rested two extra days for this match compared to Everton. In fact, the Sky Blues played on Saturday at home and travel to Merseyside hoping to achieve their second win on the road of the season, after their 1-0 success over Nottingham Forest in mid-September.

Only Sunderland, four, have lost more away fixtures than Coventry in the Premier League this season, but Frank Lampard’s men have often given a good account of themselves away from home, even against stronger opposition such as Manchester City, whom they lost to 1-0, and Tottenham.

Overall momentum is with Everton, who remain one of the most effective teams in the division. In fact, they’ve only scored nine times, which is the third-worst record, but also conceded just nine goals, with only Arsenal, Brighton and Leeds doing better than them so far. Everton have a small squad this season, due to a lack of signings in the summer, and part of their success is due to their striker Thierno Barry. In fact, only Erling Haaland (13) has scored more goals among Premier League players in all competitions than Barry (eight). Last season Barry scored eight goals in 41 appearances; this season it’s taken him just 12 games to match that tally.

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Coventry are unlikely to press high; their PPDA (passes per defensive action) ranks second-highest in the division with 18.3. But it’s equally unlikely that the visitors can simply play for the 0-0 on Friday. Frank Lampard’s men have only created 8.34 xG so far; that’s the lowest tally in the Premier League after nine games, so probably a low-scoring game is the most likely outcome.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Everton and Coventry have not faced each other since the 2000/01 Premier League season. Back then, Everton won 3-1 on the road, but lost 2-1 at their old ground, Goodison Park. However, that’s Everton only defeat in the past seven home matches, in all competitions, against Coventry.

Everton and Coventry have played 80 times so far, with 37 of those matchups going to Everton and 23 to Coventry. There have been 20 draws between the two.

In the last five games, both Everton and Coventry won two games apiece, with one game ending in a draw.

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In the last five meetings between Everton and Coventry, both teams have scored in three of the five games. Everton and Coventry have scored an average of 2.4 goals a game in their last five meetings.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Jack Grealish is still unavailable to play for Everton due to an internal disciplinary suspension, while George has recovered from the small injury he recently suffered and should be ready to play. Manager David Moyes might make some alterations to the starting lineup that faced Newcastle on Monday. Rohl might slot in at left-back, with O’Brien replacing Jarrad Branthwaite at centre-back. Striker Thierno Barry will continue to lead the attack.

Coventry are missing a few players, including Eccles, Thomas, Woolfenden, Amenda and Wright, although most of them have been sidelined for some time. Taiwo Awoniyi will continue to play as centre-forward. Frank Lampard is not expected to make any changes to the starting lineup that played against Sunderland last weekend.

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Everton Projected XI (4-5-1):

Pickford; Mykolenko, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Rohl; Armstrong, Garner; George, Dewsbury-Hall, Johnson; Barry

Everton look comfortable in their 4-5-1 formation with Dewsbury-Hall and Johnson roaming behind striker Barry. Branthwaite might rest for this match.

Coventry Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Rushworth; Dasilva, Pinnock, Mfuni, van Ewijk; Torp, Yurenkyi; Gboho, Rudoni, Sakamoto; Awoniyi

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Frank Lampard is unlikely to change the starting lineup that played last weekend against Sunderland. Gboho, Rudoni and Sakamoto will be tasked with linking up play and creating scoring chances for the lone striker Awoniyi.

More details on how to watch

For those looking for the Everton vs Coventry channel, the match will be broadcast live on Fubo. You can watch on your TV, computer, phone, or tablet through the Fubo app, which is compatible with most streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles.

A subscription to Fubo is a gateway to more than just the Premier League. It provides access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions, such as LaLiga and Champions League.

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Beyond the world of soccer, Fubo offers a vast library of entertainment. Subscribers can enjoy thousands of movies, exclusive TV series, and live coverage of other major sports, including NFL and MLB, making it an all-in-one entertainment hub.

SEE MORE: For a complete schedule of games, check out our Premier League TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.