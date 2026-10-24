Arsenal vs Everton: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 Premier League match

Arsenal and Everton meet in the 2026-27 Premier League. Here are the projected lineups.

Arsenal come in off a win against Nottingham (1-0). Before that, they beat Leeds 2-1. They have won 2 of their last 3 and want more of the same here.

In their most recent outing, Everton lost to Chelsea 0-2. That followed a draw against Hull (2-2). They have won 1 of their last 3 and want more of the same here.

Arsenal projected lineup

Arsenal line up in a 4-2-3-1. William Saliba is unavailable.

Arsenal projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): David Raya, Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice, Martín Odegaard, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Eberechi Eze, Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke. Coach: Mikel Arteta.

Everton projected lineup

Everton line up in a 4-2-3-1. Vitali Mykolenko is unavailable.

Everton projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko, James Garner, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Harrison Armstrong, Merlin Röhl, Thierno Barry, Jack Grealish. Coach: David Moyes.