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Mauricio Pochettino shows support for Folarin Balogun ahead of USMNT friendlies after failed Everton move and uncertain future

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Folarin balogun and Mauricio Pochettino, Head Coach of the United States.
© Carl Recine & Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesFolarin balogun and Mauricio Pochettino, Head Coach of the United States.

Folarin Balogun emerged as one of the central figures of the 2026 summer transfer window following the deadline-day collapse of his proposed move to Everton. With his situation at AS Monaco unresolved, USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino voiced support for the American striker ahead of the upcoming international window.

On September 2, the day after the primary transfer window closed across most European leagues, Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro addressed Balogun’s situation during a press conference. After Everton raised medical concerns during physical testing on Merseyside, the executive revealed that Balogun personally walked away from the £38.5 million ($50 million USD) transfer due to his dissatisfaction with how the Premier League club handled the process.

Speaking with reporters during a virtual media session from London on Monday, Pochettino offered his perspective on the forward’s turbulent situation: “It’s difficult because you cannot influence the decision and only you need to support what they are doing with the people making the decisions.

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The manager noted that he planned to reach out directly to the USMNT forward. “Of course, in some special case, (like) Flo, I will call in the next few days because I want to give a little bit of space after all that happened with his situation in Everton,” he added.

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The USMNT are preparing for a four-game friendly slate during the autumn international schedule, featuring matches against Peru on September 26, Chile on September 29, Mexico on October 3, and Canada on October 6. As he builds toward the next World Cup cycle, Pochettino has not yet confirmed whether Balogun will feature in the upcoming roster following his recent inactivity.

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Pochettino concluded by emphasizing Balogun’s long-term importance to the program following his contributions during the 2026 World Cup: “I want to know from him what happened, but always offering our support and be with them and that’s it. I think he’s an important player for us, was an important player in the World Cup and hope that he can find being in Monaco, in another place, his best place to perform in the best way.”

Balogun’s future remains in the air

The 2026-27 Ligue 1 season is already underway, with Monaco taking early command of the standings after securing nine points from their opening three fixtures. Under manager Filipe Luis, the Monegasque side has relied on 20-year-old German forward Paris Brunner in the attacking line while Balogun remains sidelined.

Thus far this season, Balogun has yet to log a single minute of action after missing preseason training and failing to make a matchday squad. With the transfer window closed across Europe’s top five leagues, potential exit routes are limited to secondary markets such as the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Brazil’s Serie A, and Mexico’s Liga MX.

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