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Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly refused to accept new Portugal role as Jorge Jesus reveals what he would have done if CR7 had delayed retirement decision

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Jorge Jesus (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
© Getty ImagesJorge Jesus (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement has brought an end to a remarkable chapter in Portugal’s history, but the circumstances surrounding his departure continue to attract attention. While the 41-year-old has officially closed the door on representing his country, Jesus has now explained how he would have approached the situation had Ronaldo chosen to continue his international career.

Ronaldo announced his decision on November 5, 2026, ending a 23-year international career that produced 234 appearances and a record 146 goals. Jesus subsequently addressed the situation while discussing Portugal’s plans for the November Nations League fixtures, including how the timing of the retirement affected his own position.

Ronaldo and Jesus reportedly failed to resolve their disagreement

According to Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, Ronaldo ignored Jesus’ attempts to contact him on three separate occasions before announcing his retirement. The report claims the Al-Nassr captain remained unwilling to accept a reduced role with Portugal, particularly after Jesus reportedly made it clear that the team’s attacking hierarchy would change. Goncalo Ramos was expected to become the first-choice striker, potentially leaving Ronaldo with limited opportunities to start.

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The veteran reportedly understood that his position in the national team would be different under Jesus, but the two never directly discussed retirement. The report also suggests the coach anticipated the announcement after failing to reach the forward, although he had hoped to bring him back into the squad.

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The disagreement followed a difficult September international window, when Ronaldo was left on the bench for Portugal’s Nations League match against Norway. He subsequently left the national team camp without permission, later apologizing to his teammates and the Portuguese public before receiving a 30-day suspension from the Portuguese Football Federation.

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What would Jorge Jesus have done if Ronaldo delayed retirement?

Jesus addressed the situation at a press conference after announcing his squad for the November international fixtures. Asked whether he had attempted to contact Ronaldo and whether he felt responsible for the timing of his departure, the Portugal coach said he had made no effort to reach the forward. “I did not try to contact Cristiano,” Jesus stated.

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He also acknowledged that Ronaldo’s retirement would inevitably be associated with his time in charge of Portugal, given that his contract with the federation runs until 2030. However, Jesus revealed that the forward would still have had a place in his plans if he had decided to continue his international career. “If he had not made this decision now and had felt that the right time to return was later, I would have backed him to remain part of my plans once again,” Jesus explained.

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The coach added that Ronaldo could have returned at some point during the Nations League campaign, meaning he would still have been associated with the forward’s eventual departure. “This would have happened at some point during the Nations League campaign, and I would still have been associated with Ronaldo’s departure from the national team,” he said, before adding: “Unless, of course, he continued playing until 2030.”

Jesus also insisted he had not received advance notice of the retirement, explaining that he learned about it when Ronaldo published his announcement. “I found out about the decision at the same time as everyone else. I was informed of his decision yesterday, just as you were, after he published the video and statement announcing it. Until that moment, I knew absolutely nothing. He was playing and scoring goals, and he was one of the players included in my squad selection.

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