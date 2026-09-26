How to watch England vs Spain in USA: 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch England vs Spain on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: England vs Spain

WHAT: Nations League

WHEN: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT • Saturday, September 26, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

England returns to Wembley for its first major test since a third-place finish at the 2026 World Cup, hosting the reigning World and European champions, Spain. This Nations League opener is a rematch of the dramatic Euro 2024 final, where Spain emerged victorious. For the Three Lions, this is a crucial opportunity to make a statement and prove they have closed the gap on the world’s top team.

Spain arrives in London on an incredible 38-match unbeaten streak in normal time, a run that has seen them conquer both Europe and the world. Luis de la Fuente’s side plays with the confidence of champions and will look to assert their dominance early in the competition. The stakes are high as England seeks redemption and Spain aims to continue its era of international supremacy.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two nations since their last meeting have been starkly different. Spain has solidified its status, adding a World Cup trophy to its cabinet and reinforcing its tactical identity built on suffocating possession and technical superiority. England, meanwhile, showed flashes of brilliance in North America but ultimately fell short in a tight World Cup semi-final, with Thomas Tuchel’s cautious approach drawing criticism.

The tactical battle at Wembley will likely pit Spain’s methodical control against England’s potential for explosive, high-tempo attacks. Spain averaged 64% possession during their World Cup triumph, patiently dismantling opponents. In contrast, England unleashed a more chaotic, aggressive style in their 6-4 victory over France, a blueprint Tuchel may look to replicate. The key will be whether England can disrupt Spain’s rhythm without leaving themselves exposed at the back.

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For England, the motivation is clear: end Spain’s historic unbeaten run and prove they belong among the elite. A victory at home would be a massive boost for a squad looking to take the next step. For Spain, this match is about maintaining their formidable standard. Kicking off their Nations League campaign with a win away to a top rival would send a powerful message to the rest of Europe.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, England holds a slight edge in the 28 all-time meetings with 14 wins to Spain’s 11. However, in the nine official competitive fixtures, the record is far more balanced, with England winning four, Spain three, and two matches ending in a draw. This highlights a much tighter rivalry when major honors are on the line.

Recent history favors the visitors. Spain defeated England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final and also won 2-1 on their last visit to Wembley during the 2018 Nations League. While England did secure a memorable 3-2 victory in Spain that same year, La Roja have consistently performed well in this fixture over the last decade.

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From a statistical perspective, three of the last five competitive games between these sides have seen both teams find the net. The average goals scored in those encounters is 2.2 per game, suggesting a tightly contested affair is likely. Spain’s strong record at Wembley makes them a formidable opponent, even on foreign soil.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

England enters this crucial clash facing a significant injury crisis, while Spain arrives with a more settled and familiar squad.

Thomas Tuchel has been forced into several changes from his World Cup roster. The midfield is particularly hard-hit, with both Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo withdrawing due to injury. This absence creates a major void in the center of the park. Further forward, the creative spark of Cole Palmer and the pace of Marcus Rashford are also unavailable, limiting England’s attacking depth.

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Spain’s manager Luis de la Fuente, on the other hand, can call upon the majority of the players who lifted the World Cup trophy. While Gavi and Borja Iglesias are missing due to fitness issues, the core of the team remains intact. The squad is brimming with confidence, and stars like Lamine Yamal come into the match in sensational form for their clubs.

England Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O’Reilly, Guéhi, Konsa, Hall; Anderson, Lewis-Skelly; Rogers, Bellingham, Saka; Kane

With his first-choice midfield pairing unavailable, Tuchel will rely on a less experienced duo to shield the defense. The attacking burden will fall heavily on the world-class talents of Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and captain Harry Kane, who will be expected to create and convert the team’s chances.

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Spain Projected XI (4-3-3): Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Olmo; Yamal, Baena, Oyarzabal

This is the classic formation that has brought Spain so much success. The midfield trio of Pedri, Rodri, and Dani Olmo is designed to dominate possession and control the tempo of the game from start to finish. The front three offers a dynamic mix of speed, creativity, and clinical finishing, with Lamine Yamal posing a constant threat from the right wing.

More details on how to watch

You can find the England vs Spain live stream exclusively on Fubo in the United States. The service gives you access to the game on a variety of devices, including your computer, smartphone, tablet, and smart TVs like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast.

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The Fubo subscription is the premier destination for fans looking for where to find the England vs Spain channel. In addition to the Nations League, the service provides extensive coverage of other top European soccer competitions, such as LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League.

A subscription costs just $14.99 per month, providing an affordable way to watch England vs Spain on US TV. You can also explore bundle packages that often include other sports and entertainment channels.

Beyond the pitch, your subscription unlocks a massive library of on-demand content. This includes blockbuster movies, hit television series, and live coverage of other major sports, including NFL and MLB.

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To see the full schedule of upcoming games, be sure to check out our complete Nations League TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talks’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.