Why is Alphonso Davies not playing today for Canada vs Chile in 2026 International friendly?

Alphonso Davies will be missing when Canada returns to action against Chile at BMO Field on Saturday, September 26, with the captain’s absence one of the biggest talking points ahead of the friendly. After a difficult period dealing with injuries and a limited role at the 2026 World Cup, Davies had appeared to be finding his rhythm again at Bayern Munich, making his absence particularly intriguing.

Canada is beginning a new international cycle after reaching the World Cup Round of 16 for the first time, while Chile is rebuilding after failing to qualify for the tournament. The two national teams last met at the 2024 Copa America, playing out a goalless draw.

The Reds enter the friendly looking to build on an historic tournament, despite being eliminated by Morocco in the last 16. The national team had previously never progressed beyond the World Cup group stage, making its run particularly significant.

Jesse Marsch’s side has three friendlies scheduled during this period, with matches against Chile, Peru and the United States providing opportunities to assess the squad ahead of the next CONCACAF Nations League campaign. Canada has also been difficult to beat at home, losing only once in its last eight international matches on Canadian soil.

Jonathan David (left) and Gonzalo Tapia (right)

Chile arrives with a very different objective after finishing bottom of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings. The national team managed only two wins from 18 qualifying matches, but its form has improved under Nicolas Cordova, with five victories in its last seven matches across all competitions according to the supplied data.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, why is Alphonso Davies not playing?

The reason for Davies’ absence is ultimately a personal one rather than another injury setback. Canada has granted its captain permission to miss the three upcoming friendlies against Chile, Peru and the United States so he can take his postponed honeymoon.

Davies was unable to properly enjoy his honeymoon after his wedding because of his football commitments, and Marsch agreed that this international window represented a suitable opportunity for him to take the break. The decision also allows the Bayern Munich defender to continue managing his workload after an extremely demanding period.

Alphonso Davies has been an ambassador for Canada

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has welcomed the arrangement, with the German club supporting the decision to release Davies from international duty. Marsch had reportedly considered the possibility of Davies joining the squad later in the window but ultimately decided that giving his captain additional time away from competitive football was the better option.

Davies finding form again at Bayern after difficult 18 months

The timing of the break is particularly relevant because Davies has spent much of the past year and a half working his way back from several injuries. He suffered a torn ACL in March 2025, which kept him out until shortly before Christmas, before subsequent muscular problems and a thigh injury further disrupted his progress.

That latest injury affected his involvement at the 2026 World Cup. Davies missed Canada’s entire group stage and made only a brief substitute appearance against South Africa before remaining on the bench for the 3-0 defeat to Morocco in the last 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

The 25-year-old has since enjoyed a more encouraging start to the 2026-27 campaign with Bayern. He made three starts and three substitute appearances in the club’s first six competitive matches, gradually building his minutes and regaining confidence.

Davies’ recent performances suggest that his recovery is moving in the right direction. He scored during Bayern’s 5-0 Champions League victory over Bodo/Glimt before producing two assists in a 7-0 Bundesliga win over Union Berlin.

Advertisement