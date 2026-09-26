How to watch United States vs Peru in USA: 2026 International Friendly, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch United States vs Peru on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: United States vs Peru

WHAT: International friendly

WHEN: 4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT • Saturday, September 26, 2026

WHERE: Fubo, Peacock, Telemundo, HBO Max, TNT USA

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Coming off a respectable Round of 16 appearance in the 2026 World Cup on home soil, the USMNT looks to build on its momentum under head coach Mauricio Pochettino. This friendly is the first step in a new cycle, and the squad will be eager to prove their performance was not a fluke. The USA has a strong recent record against South American opponents, with three wins and a draw in their last four encounters, setting a confident tone for this clash in Orlando.

For Peru, this match represents the beginning of a significant rebuilding phase. After failing to qualify for the 2026 tournament, the national team is under new management with Mano Menezes at the helm. With a focus on player development over immediate results, this game is a crucial test against a confident, tournament-hardened opponent. The stakes are high for a Peruvian side looking to forge a new identity and prove they can compete on the international stage.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two nations enter this friendly on vastly different trajectories. The United States is riding a wave of positivity after a solid World Cup campaign that energized the home fans. Their goal is to consolidate their progress and establish themselves as a consistent international power. In contrast, Peru is starting from scratch after a dismal qualifying campaign that saw them win just two of 18 matches. Their focus is on long-term development under a new tactical system.

The tactical battle will likely be one of possession versus pragmatism. Under Pochettino, the USA has evolved into a high-pressing, aggressive team that dominates the ball, averaging 57% possession during the World Cup. Peru, who has historically struggled to control games away from home, will likely adopt a more defensive posture, aiming to stay compact and hit on the counter-attack. The key to the match will be whether the USMNT’s offensive pressure can break down a reorganized Peruvian defense.

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Motivation for both sides is clear but distinct. The USA is determined to capitalize on the spotlight from the recent tournament and continue its upward trajectory in front of an adoring home crowd. For Peru, this friendly is less about the final score and more about implementing Menezes’ vision. The new coach has emphasized that he will use these matches to assess new players and build a foundation for the future, making their performance and cohesion more important than the result itself.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this has been a fixture dominated by the United States. In three all-time meetings, the USMNT has never lost to Peru, securing two wins and one draw. This undefeated record provides a significant psychological edge for the home side heading into the match in Orlando.

Looking at the recent encounters, the last meeting was an international friendly in 2018 that ended in a 1-1 draw. Before that, the USA claimed a 2-1 friendly victory in 2015. The only competitive match between the two was at the 2000 Gold Cup, where the United States won 1-0. While the history is limited, it consistently favors the North American side.

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From a statistical standpoint, two of the three past meetings have seen both teams find the back of the net. The average number of goals per game in this fixture is 2.0, suggesting that while the matches haven’t been high-scoring affairs, there is a precedent for both defenses being breached. The USA’s lone clean sheet came in their only competitive victory back in 2000.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers are using this friendly as an opportunity to experiment, with the USA rotating established stars and Peru introducing a new generation of talent.

For the USMNT, Mauricio Pochettino has opted to rest key veterans like Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, and Weston McKennie. This decision opens the door for promising young players such as Neil Pierre and Cavan Sullivan to get a chance to impress. In attack, an injury to Ricardo Pepi has resulted in a call-up for Damion Downs, who is expected to lead the line.

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Peru’s new head coach, Mano Menezes, has initiated a significant overhaul of the squad, with only four players remaining from their 2018 World Cup team. The lineup will feature a mix of returning veterans like striker Gianluca Lapadula and new faces, including goalkeeper Matías Córdova. An injury to defender Fabio Gruber has forced a late change, with Menezes calling up midfielder Alfonso Barco as a replacement.

USA Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Schwake; Freeman, Richards, Pierre, Robinson; Berhalter, Adams; Dest, Tillman, Sullivan; Downs.

This lineup reflects a clear focus on the future, blending a few experienced players like Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson with the next wave of American talent. The formation allows for tactical flexibility, with the midfield pairing of Berhalter and Adams providing a solid base for the creative attackers ahead of them.

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Peru Projected XI (4-3-3): Gallese; López, Garcés, Araujo, Sonne; Yotún, Pretell, Carrillo; Lapadula, Ugarriza, Vidales.

Menezes is expected to deploy a 4-3-3 formation designed to be solid defensively while offering a threat on the break. The experience of goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and forward Gianluca Lapadula will be vital in guiding a relatively new group of players. The midfield trio will be tasked with disrupting the USA’s rhythm and launching quick transitions.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the USA vs Peru live stream on Fubo. The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers on your computer.

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In addition to this international friendly, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions. You can watch leagues such as LaLiga and enjoy comprehensive coverage of global soccer.

The service is available for $14.99 per month, offering great value for soccer fans who want to follow multiple leagues and tournaments throughout the year.

Beyond soccer, the platform also features a deep library of movies, TV shows, and other live sports, making it a complete entertainment package for the whole family.

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For a full schedule of upcoming matches, check out our International Friendlies TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.