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Why is Ousmane Dembele not playing for France vs Italy in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 5?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Ousmane Dembele of France.
© Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele of France.

Ousmane Dembele will not be part of the France squad that visits Italy in Matchday 5 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, and the reason is injury. The forward remains sidelined with a thigh problem, a blow for Zinedine Zidane’s side as it prepares for one of the toughest tests of its group.

The injury happened in the Champions League match between PSG and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes, where Dembele started as a center forward and was a constant threat in attack until he felt pain in the back of his left thigh.

He asked to be substituted in the 19th minute, leaving his place to Ferran Torres, and PSG later confirmed in a short statement that “due to a left thigh injury, Dembele will continue receiving treatment over the next few weeks.

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The club, however, did not specify the severity of the injury or give a return date, which has left the timeline open to estimates. Reports in France suggested that the winger could be out between one and two months, depending on the severity of the injury. As a result, the forward is likely to return to action only after the international break.

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Dembele is not Zidane’s only major absence

Dembele’s injury is only part of the problem for Zidane, who has seen several key players drop out of the squad during this international break. Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out for the match in Milan with a hamstring problem, which Zidane confirmed on Wednesday. The forward missed training on Nov. 11 to work with the medical staff, and PSG forward Senny Mayulu was called up in his place.

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How to watch Italy vs France match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

The situation is similar in other areas of the field. Marcus Thuram is also injured, leaving France short of options up front, while Pierre Kalulu was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

In midfield, Aurelien Tchouameni left the camp early because of physical problems and will miss both of France’s matches this window, while William Saliba, Maghnes Akliouche, and Manu Kone are among the players who will not be involved, as they are all recovering from injuries.

All of this comes at a decisive moment for Les Bleus. France lead Group 1 with 10 points from four games, three more than Italy, and a win at San Siro would confirm top spot and a place in the quarterfinals.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing for France vs Italy in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 5?

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