Browse our DFB-Pokal TV schedule below where you’ll find when and where to watch all of the matches.

Follow your favorite German teams in this knockout cup competition. The DFB-Pokal begins with a round of 64 teams, and continues until there’s one eventual winner. Each season, the competition begins in August and ends in May.

Founded by the German Football Association (DFB) in 1935, every team participating in the German football league system is eligble to participate in local tournaments that help qualify teams for the association cups. Therefore, every team can, in principle, compete in the DFB-Pokal.

DFB-Pokal TV schedule

All times Eastern.

Tuesday, March 12 04:30 PM ET 1. FC Saarbrücken vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ( German DFB-Pokal ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Every season, many of the DFB-Pokal games are shown across ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN+. Out of all of the streaming options available in the United States, fuboTV includes all of the matches available (see how to stream using fuboTV for more information).

DFB-Pokal History

The DFB-Pokal showcases German soccer’s rich history in the cultural epicenter of European sport, creating a captivating spectacle. The tournament has become an integral part of German soccer.

Every club from Germany’s Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga competes, plus teams from the 3. Liga and below that qualify. Reserve teams, however, are not allowed to participate. Considered the second-highest domestic championship in German soccer, behind the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal is notoriously unpredictable.

Its rich history is a reflection of the country’s devotion to the amazing game. The DFB-Pokal has seen everything, from rags to riches, from underdog victories to the crowning of soccer royalty. All this, during its long and winding history as one of Europe’s most prestigious domestic cup tournaments.

Idea behind DFB-Pokal

Cup competitions existed in Germany as far back as 1935, but were halted during WWII. The Tschammer Pokal was its name back then. The highest-ranking sports official in Germany at the time, Reichssportführer Hans von Tschammer und Osten, was the inspiration for the name.

After 4,100 teams advanced through preliminaries, 63 clubs competed in six knockout rounds for the finals. At that time, the majority of German soccer played on a regional or even a local level, making the tournament very successful. The teams were fully amateur and comprised of local lads, giving them an opportunity to compete in a national event.

Inaugural tournament and how it came to be

Up to the war in 1943, the Cup was held annually; however, it was subsequently canceled when Nazi Germany fell from power. Because some teams had political ties to the Nazi dictatorship, German soccer came to a near-collapse at the war’s conclusion.

With the formation of new clubs and the restructuring of established ones, German soccer got back on track. However, the return of the German domestic cup remained elusive.

As tensions rose in the 1950s, the two halves of Germany—East and West—were further separated along political lines. The Soviet and Western halves eventually established separate tournaments to compete in.

Post-war resurgence

Almost a decade after the Tschammer Pokal was disbanded, in 1952, the newly formed DFB (of West Germany) held its own DFB-Pokal. They invited all German clubs residing in the West to participate.

Despite this, German clubs remained limited to the amateur level, and the country’s top players were fleeing for greener pastures elsewhere. Despite this, 40,000 people showed out to witness the Cup in its first year as the DFB Pokal.

Intrduction of Bundesliga

When the Bundesliga was formed in 1963, marking the beginning of a new era for the sport, the DFB-Pokal became an integral part of German soccer. The DFB-Pokal became famous for its underdog tales and giant-killings as it expanded to include clubs from lesser divisions as well as the top-tier Bundesliga.

Expanding from 32 to 128 clubs in 1974, the DFB Pokal was later modified in 1984 to involve 64 teams. As a result of the expansion, amateur teams may once again be able to participate in the cup.

What does name “DFB-Pokal” mean?

The Deutscher Fußball-Bund, or German Football Federation, is the governing body of the sport in Germany, and the German term for cup is pokal. If we were to take the German word “DFB-Pokal” and translate it into English, we would get “FA (Football Association) Cup.”

DFB-Pokal: 21st century and modern era

The DFB-Pokal changed to reflect the times as German soccer progressed. With the addition of amateur teams in addition to professional clubs, the event grew to include more teams. Injecting an air of uncertainty into the tournament, gave lesser clubs a chance to challenge established heavyweights.

This competition has also used Video Assistant Referees (VAR) as a means of promoting fair play. This dedication to new ideas further established the tournament as a forward-thinking and exciting event.

It became more well-known as a result of globalization since viewers from all around the globe were able to watch the matches. The cup tournament became a platform for Germany’s soccer prowess, drawing fans from all over the world and adding to the Bundesliga’s already impressive reputation.

