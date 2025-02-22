Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WATCH LIVE ON TV AND STREAMING
Comentarios

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 Premier League

world soccer talk

By World Soccer Talk

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates.
© Getty ImagesMartin Odegaard of Arsenal celebrates.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Arsenal vs West Ham on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Arsenal vs West Ham
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 10am ET / 7am PT • Saturday, February 22, 2025
WHERE Peacock Premium
STREAM WATCH NOW

More details on how to watch

With Peacock Premium, you can watch Arsenal vs West Hame and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
Peacock Premium is only $7.99/month.
Replays of all 380 games for the season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Matches will be available on replay and then for 30 days after they air.
Peacock is widely available across different platforms and devices, including:
    • Computers: PC and Mac • Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD • Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices • Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X • VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs • Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro
Advertisement
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, Peacock Premium offers more than 20,000 hours of programming from NBC Universal including movies, TV shows, original programming and live TV channels.
To learn more about Peacock, we’ve put together a how-to video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Advertisement

Our free resources for you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 Premier League

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 Premier League

Find out how to watch Everton vs Manchester United in the USA, including live stream options, TV channels, and broadcast details for the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, and more: Manchester City’s reported shock summer exodus—Who’s on Pep Guardiola’s chopping block?

Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, and more: Manchester City’s reported shock summer exodus—Who’s on Pep Guardiola’s chopping block?

After Manchester City's Champions League exit, Pep Guardiola is reportedly preparing a ruthless summer overhaul, with as many as eight first-team stars facing the exit door. But who are the shock names on the chopping block?

From dysfunctional Manchester United to La Liga success: Antony rivals Kylian Mbappe for major accolade

From dysfunctional Manchester United to La Liga success: Antony rivals Kylian Mbappe for major accolade

Once labeled a flop at Manchester United, Brazilian winger Antony is now thriving at Real Betis, rivaling players like Kylian Mbappe and Pedri for La Liga’s Player of the Month award.

Roberto Firmino’s next chapter after Saudi Pro League: Is Premier League return on the horizon?

Roberto Firmino’s next chapter after Saudi Pro League: Is Premier League return on the horizon?

Roberto Firmino is reportedly eager to leave Saudi Arabia after an underwhelming stint in the Saudi Pro League. The Brazilian forward is now said to be eyeing a move back to Europe—with a Premier League club emerging as the frontrunner.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo