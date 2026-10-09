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How to watch Al Nassr vs Diriyah match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Saudi Pro League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr's captain
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr's captain
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs Diriyah on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Nassr FC vs Diriyah
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Friday, October 9, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Al Nassr host Al Diriyah on Friday, October 9 in the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League. The hosts enter off a 1-1 draw with Al Khaleej on September 12, sandwiched between a 2-1 win over Abha on September 9 and a 1-2 loss to Al Ittihad on September 5.
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A 0-0 draw with Abha on September 13 was the most recent result for Diriyah, who also beat Al Fateh FC 2-1 on September 9 and lost 0-2 to Al Qadsiah on September 3.

Al Nassr vs Diriyah record

Al Nassr have won both previous meetings between these two clubs. The most recent, on August 18, ended 4-1 in Al Nassr’s favor away at Diriyah. The only other meeting, back on January 20, 2016, also went to Al Nassr, who won 7-0 on the road.
Match Score Date Competition
Diriyah vs. Al Nassr 1-4 August 18, 2026 King’s Cup
Diriyah vs. Al Nassr 0-7 January 20, 2016 King’s Cup
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2026-27 Saudi Pro League standings

Position Team GP Points
1 Al Hilal 7 18
2 Al Ittihad 7 17
3 Al Nassr 7 16
4 Al Qadsiah 7 16
5 NEOM SC 7 15
6 Al Ahli 7 12
7 Al Kholood 7 12
8 Diriyah Club 7 11
9 Al Ettifaq 7 11
10 Al Hazem 7 8
11 Al Riyadh 7 8
12 Al Fayha 7 6
13 Al Khaleej 7 5
14 Al Shabab 7 4
15 Al Fateh 7 3
16 Al Faisaly 7 3
17 Al Taawoun 7 3
18 Abha 7 2

All upcoming 2026-27 Saudi Pro League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Al Kholood vs. Al Qadsiah Friday, October 9, 2026 9:50 AM
Al Fateh FC vs. Al Ahli Friday, October 9, 2026 10:55 AM
Al Nassr vs. Diriyah Friday, October 9, 2026 2:00 PM
Al Hazem vs. Neom SC Saturday, October 10, 2026 9:50 AM
Al-Ettifaq vs. Al Khaleej Saturday, October 10, 2026 10:55 AM
Al Hilal vs. Al Ittihad Saturday, October 10, 2026 2:00 PM

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary

  • Al Nassr will face Diriyah on Friday, October 9, for the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League.
  • Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus will carry the Al Nassr vs Diriyah game in the United States.
  • Al Nassr FC lead the head-to-head with 2 wins in 2 meetings.
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