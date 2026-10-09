How to watch Al Nassr vs Diriyah match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr host Al Diriyah on Friday, October 9 in the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League. The hosts enter off a 1-1 draw with Al Khaleej on September 12, sandwiched between a 2-1 win over Abha on September 9 and a 1-2 loss to Al Ittihad on September 5.
A 0-0 draw with Abha on September 13 was the most recent result for Diriyah, who also beat Al Fateh FC 2-1 on September 9 and lost 0-2 to Al Qadsiah on September 3.
Al Nassr vs Diriyah record
Al Nassr have won both previous meetings between these two clubs. The most recent, on August 18, ended 4-1 in Al Nassr’s favor away at Diriyah. The only other meeting, back on January 20, 2016, also went to Al Nassr, who won 7-0 on the road.
Match
Score
Date
Competition
Diriyah vs. Al Nassr
1-4
August 18, 2026
King’s Cup
Diriyah vs. Al Nassr
0-7
January 20, 2016
King’s Cup
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2026-27 Saudi Pro League standings
Position
Team
GP
Points
1
Al Hilal
7
18
2
Al Ittihad
7
17
3
Al Nassr
7
16
4
Al Qadsiah
7
16
5
NEOM SC
7
15
6
Al Ahli
7
12
7
Al Kholood
7
12
8
Diriyah Club
7
11
9
Al Ettifaq
7
11
10
Al Hazem
7
8
11
Al Riyadh
7
8
12
Al Fayha
7
6
13
Al Khaleej
7
5
14
Al Shabab
7
4
15
Al Fateh
7
3
16
Al Faisaly
7
3
17
Al Taawoun
7
3
18
Abha
7
2
All upcoming 2026-27 Saudi Pro League games
Game
Day
Time (ET)
Al Kholood vs. Al Qadsiah
Friday, October 9, 2026
9:50 AM
Al Fateh FC vs. Al Ahli
Friday, October 9, 2026
10:55 AM
Al Nassr vs. Diriyah
Friday, October 9, 2026
2:00 PM
Al Hazem vs. Neom SC
Saturday, October 10, 2026
9:50 AM
Al-Ettifaq vs. Al Khaleej
Saturday, October 10, 2026
10:55 AM
Al Hilal vs. Al Ittihad
Saturday, October 10, 2026
2:00 PM
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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Summary
Al Nassr will face Diriyah on Friday, October 9, for the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League.
Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus will carry the Al Nassr vs Diriyah game in the United States.
Al Nassr FC lead the head-to-head with 2 wins in 2 meetings.
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