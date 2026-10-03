Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr dream team could be starting to fall apart as key teammate Joao Felix’s future priority comes to light

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix have helped make Al-Nassr one of the most talked-about teams in Saudi soccer, but the club could soon face an important decision over one of its biggest attacking stars. The Portuguese forward has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround since arriving from Chelsea in 2025. His performances have also made him an increasingly important figure for the Portugal national team, where his relationship with new coach Jorge Jesus has helped him establish a more influential role.

Felix‘s resurgence has been one of the biggest stories of Al-Nassr’s recent campaign. After struggling to establish himself during spells with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Milan, the forward has finally found the consistency and freedom that once made him one of Europe’s most highly rated young players.

Felix finished the 2025-26 season with 26 goals and 19 assists in 47 appearances, playing a major role in Al-Nassr‘s title-winning campaign. His form has continued into the new season, with reports crediting him with four goals and three assists in his first seven or eight appearances.

His improvement has also translated to the international stage. Felix has scored in each of Portugal’s first three matches during the current international period, while his move into a more central second-striker role has allowed him to influence matches more consistently. “Playing as a second striker suits me; it’s not like playing on the left wing or out wide,” the player explained recently.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates with teammates Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman after scoring.

The forward has previously stressed how important playing in his natural position has been to his resurgence. “I know my worth, and I play in my natural position. It’s in this position that I distinguished myself at Benfica, and I have my confidence primarily when I play there.” Source: João Félix.

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His next career decision could surprise Al-Nassr

The twist is that Felix’s excellent form in Saudi Arabia may have made a return to Europe more realistic. The 26-year-old has openly discussed his desire to play in European competitions again, particularly the UEFA Champions League, once his time in the Saudi Pro League comes to an end, as per Matteo Moretto.

Felix has made clear that he is happy with his life at Al-Nassr, but he also wants another opportunity to compete against Europe’s elite. “I’m very happy at Al Nassr. This will be my second year,” he told Diaro AS, before explaining that he is already thinking about what comes next.

“I’ll be 27 at the end of the season. I’m planning to return to Europe, though perhaps not immediately. I don’t know if it will be at the end of this season or the end of next, but I’m eager to return to Europe, to play in the Champions League again, and to compete there again.”

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He added: “It’s always different. Playing in Europe, playing in the Champions League, playing against the best teams in the world gives you extra motivation, and obviously, that’s what I’m thinking about.”

Which club is the reported dream destination?

That desire to return to Europe comes with a particularly familiar destination attached to it. According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Felix’s biggest priority is a return to Barcelona, where he spent the 2023-24 season on loan from Atletico Madrid.

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The Portuguese forward made 44 appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists during that spell. Although Barcelona did not make the move permanent, the player has continued to speak warmly about his time at Camp Nou and has never hidden the fact that representing the club was a childhood ambition.

Joao Felix of FC Barcelona celebrates

“Good ones, very good ones. In the end, we didn’t win anything, but simply playing for Barcelona made me very happy,” he told Diario AS. “I’m very happy to have worn the Barca shirt. It was a childhood dream for me, my father and my brother. It was an honor.”

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Sport even adds that agent Jorge Mendes has already communicated Felix’s desire to return to Barcelona, potentially on a free transfer when his Al-Nassr contract expires on June 30, 2027. The player is reportedly prepared to consider a lower salary to make a return to Spain more achievable.