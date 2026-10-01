Cristiano Ronaldo’s next game after Portugal camp departure drama confirmed as Al-Nassr return date emerges

The shocking exodus of Cristiano Ronaldo from the Portuguese ranks has cast a long, dark shadow over his legendary international legacy. Yet, a warrior never rests. Emerging from the turbulent storm of his conflict with Jorge Jesus, the 41-year-old icon turns his gaze eastward once more. Ronaldo now marches back to Al-Nassr, ready to conquer the next grueling crucible of the domestic campaign.

The forward left Portugal’s camp after being told he would remain on the bench for the Nations League meeting with Denmark. Ronaldo later said he would reveal the reasons behind his decision “in due time,” leaving supporters waiting for answers while his club return quietly moved closer. The veteran’s international break had already taken an unexpected turn before his departure.

He started the 1-0 win over Wales, taking seven shots before being substituted in the 67th minute, but he then remained an unused substitute during the 2-1 victory over Norway. The decision ended an extraordinary streak for Ronaldo, who had not been left on the bench without playing in a competitive Portugal match for roughly 18 years. The forward was visibly frustrated after the Norway match and subsequently missed team training before eventually leaving the squad altogether.

Jesus repeatedly insisted that there was no major personal dispute between himself and Ronaldo, while making it clear that his authority as coach would not be compromised. “No player will ever change my mind. Not him, not anyone in football. No president either. Never, zero,” the coach said.

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Ronaldo’s own explanation was considerably more restrained. “Following the national team coach’s news conference, and after a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I decided to leave the national team’s training camp,” he wrote on social media, adding that he would eventually explain “the truth about the reasons” behind his departure.

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Ronaldo now knows when he will return

With the Portugal drama temporarily behind him, Ronaldo’s next appearance will be in Saudi Arabia. Al-Nassr will host Al-Diriyah on Friday, October 9, 2026, at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 PM local time.

The match will be Ronaldo’s first competitive outing since the Portugal controversy and gives him an immediate opportunity to shift the focus back toward his club career. The Saudi Pro League fixture is scheduled as Matchday 8, with Al-Nassr looking to continue its strong domestic campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC

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The two clubs have already met once this season, with Al-Nassr winning 4-1 in the King’s Cup on August 18. Ronaldo will now have the chance to face Al-Diriyah again, this time with league points at stake.

The Portugal situation could follow Ronaldo back to Saudi Arabia

Al-Nassr enters the fixture with 16 points from seven league matches, having recorded five wins, one draw and one defeat. The club has scored 16 goals and conceded seven, leaving it among the teams competing near the top of the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo has also continued his pursuit of one of the most extraordinary individual milestones in soccer. His goal against Abha in September took his career tally to 979 goals, leaving him 21 goals short of 1,000.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts

Despite Ronaldo’s return to club action, disciplinary action may still be in store. ESPN and A Bola reported that Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) regulations state that an unauthorized departure from national-team activities can result in a suspension of one to six months, along with a potential €500 to €1,000 ($566 to $1,130) fine for a professional player.