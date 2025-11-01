Trending topics:
How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Feiha in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Feiha on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Nassr vs Al Feiha
WHAT Saudi Super Cup
WHEN 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT • Saturday, November 1, 2025
WHERE FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Al Nassr are rolling into Matchday 7 with all the momentum in the world, looking like the clear frontrunners in this year’s Saudi Pro League race. Cristiano Ronaldo continues to lead a side that’s opened the campaign with six consecutive wins, sitting comfortably at the top and eyeing a championship that’s eluded them in recent seasons.

Standing in their way are Al Feiha, a club searching for consistency after an uneven start that’s left them mid-table with just eight points. With the pressure mounting to avoid slipping toward the bottom half, Al Feiha will need their best performance yet to slow down the league’s hottest team. Don’t miss this clash as Al Nassr look to keep their perfect run alive.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Feiha and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
