In the USA preview for this summer’s Copa America Centenario, we look at the players to watch on the team as well as the schedule of games, squad roster and predicting how far the team will advance in the competition.

USA preview

Manager: Jurgen Klinsmann

Captain: Michael Bradley

USA preview: Squad:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Brad Guzan (Aston Villa, ENG), Ethan Horvath (Molde, NOR), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids, USA)

DEFENDERS (7): Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City, USA), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United, USA), John Brooks (Hertha Berlin, GER), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City, ENG), Edgar Castillo (Monterrey, MEX), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana, MEX), DeAndre Yedlin (Sunderland, ENG)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Kyle Beckerman (Real Salt Lake, USA), Alejandro Bedoya (Nantes, FRA), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC, CAN), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Mönchengladbach, GER), Jermaine Jones (Colorado Rapids, USA), Perry Kitchen (Hearts, SCO), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers, USA), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund, GER), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City, USA)

FORWARDS (4): Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC, USA), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes, USA), Bobby Wood (Hamburg, GER), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy, USA)

USA preview: Overview:

As the hosts of this tournament, there should be an excitement and anticipation gripping all those who follow the USMNT. But some recent contests have revealed concerns about Klinsmann’s squad and whether this group of players can make good on their home advantage.

Indeed, a 2-0 defeat to Guatemala in March spiked concerns about the shape of the team, which is very similar to the group that impressed at the World Cup in 2014. The lack of attacking invention, defensive solidity and tactical acumen from the players on show that night left many looking nervously ahead to the showdown with Colombia on June 3.

But there are reasons to be positive too. While Klinsmann hasn’t deviated too much from the formula which saw the United States into the knockout stages in 2014, the fresh faces in the group—most notably Gyasi Zardes and Bobby Wood—have provided a spark. Balancing their rawness with the old guard will surely be the best way for this team to have success.

The senior figures in the group will stand USMNT in good stead as well. Goalkeeper Tim Howard will want to repeat his heroics of two years ago, Bradley is growing into the role of captain and Clint Dempsey remains a pest to opposition defenses. Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic, just 17, could potentially be an ace in the pack.

There is a sense after falling at the semi-final stages last summer in a home Gold Cup, these players owe something to the supporters that’ll pack out venues across the country. And there’s no reason why the USMNT can’t put a vulnerable Colombia team, Costa Rica and Paraguay to the sword if they play with the endeavor we’ve seen at times during Klinsmann’s tenure.

For the manager, this tournament is surely make or break too. Pressure has been mounting on the German due to post-World Cup struggles and their semi-final exit to Jamaica in the Gold Cup; a strong performance here would surely put him back in the good books of many Americans.

USA preview: Group Fixtures:

Friday, June 3

USA vs. Colombia, Santa Clara, CA, 9:30pm ET; FOX Sports 1, Univision, UniMas, Univision Deportes Network, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (free trial)

Tuesday, June 7

USA vs. Costa Rica, Chicago, IL, 8pm ET; FOX Sports 1, UniMas, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (free trial)

Saturday, June 11

USA vs. Paraguay, Philadelphia, PA, 7pm ET; FOX Sports 1, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (free trial)

SEE MORE: Schedule of all Copa America games on US TV and streaming

USA preview: Key Player:

DeAndre Yedlin – After a rocky start to his time in the Premier League, DeAndre Yedlin has grown into a regular fixture in Sam Allardyce’s Sunderland side. As usual, his scintillating forays from right-back will a vital outlet for the United States going forward, while his energy in defence is a huge asset.

The 22-year-old burst onto the scene at the 2014 World Cup and while he still retains that raw speed, his spell at Sunderland has allowed him to refine a lot of different areas of his game. Looking at the likely starting XI for the USMNT, he is the one player you’d say is unique.

Regardless of whether or not the United States are looking sit in and counter-attack or press opponents into errors, Yedlin has a crucial role to play in the set-up. It’s a chance for the Black Cats man to show he’s a star performer on the big stage again too.

USA preview: Verdict:

Semi-Finals – An evenly-matched group is probably a blessing in disguise for the USMNT, as they’ve always performed well against sides who are at their level under Klinsmann. With space to carry the ball into, they are a very dangerous outfit and with the backing of their home support, have enough to top the group. A kind draw in the quarter-finals could see them go even further.

