In anticipation of Euro 2024, Denmark is making preparations to try to get back to its historic 1992 triumph.

The Danes want to improve upon their Euro 2020 campaign. To start, Denmark qualified for consecutive tournaments for the first time in 20 years. Under head coach Kasper Hjulmand’s tutelage, the Red and Whites aim to recover from their 2022 World Cup group-stage elimination with a bang in Germany.

Denmark qualified for the tournament by finishing first in its qualifying group. This meant they would be playing in Group C with England, Slovenia and Serbia. They are a side to keep an eye on because of Hjulmand’s tactical genius and tenacity in the face of adversity.

In Scandinavian friendlies, the Danes will play Sweden and Norway. This would give them a chance to hone their tactics and team spirit before their trip to Germany.

Who will Kasper Hjulmand take to Euro 2024?

According to UEFA’s enhanced squad size regulations, Kasper Hjulmand has settled on a 26-player roster for Euro 2024. Many of the players are regulars in the Premier League, and the roster includes both seasoned veterans and up-and-coming prospects.



Some important players include Christian Eriksen, Mathias Jensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joachim Andersen and Rasmus Hojlund. Also, veterans Thomas Delaney, Yussuf Poulsen, Kasper Schmeichel and Simon Kjaer bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. This results in a well-rounded group that is evocative of the one that advanced to the semifinals of Euro 2020.

Eriksen makes a triumphant comeback to the national squad three years after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. He had a disappointing season with Manchester United, but he is still an important player for his country; especially because of the leadership and creativity he brings to the midfield.

Eriksen will play a pivotal role in directing play and creating scoring opportunities for the Danes, as he has 128 caps to his name. Hojlund, another Manchester United player, had a strong debut season, scoring 16 goals for the club and seven in the Euros qualifiers. Having him on the attack gives Denmark’s front line more firepower and a more dynamic force.

Victor Nelsson, Andreas Christensen, and captain Simon Kjaer with 131 caps form the backbone of the defense. Vital to Hjulmand’s tactical setup are the fullbacks Rasmus Kristensen, Alexander Bah, Joakim Maehle and Victor Kristiansen. They would all provide breadth and adaptability.

Which players won’t feature for Denmark at Euro 2024?

The roster is solid, but a few standouts didn’t make the cut. Despite a stellar season in Spain’s second division with Espanyol, 69-cap striker Martin Braithwaite was left off of the roster. Also, the little playing time that Philip Billing had with Bournemouth prevented him from earning a berth.

In addition, Mohamed Daramy stands out among the few players who have missed out on a call due to injuries. In March, the attacker from Reims hurt his knee, which meant he couldn’t participate in the competition. Losing him will hurt, but the team’s depth and talent should make up for it.

Denmark Euro 2024 squad

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Frederik Ronnow, Mads Hermansen

Defenders: Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Joachim Andersen, Jannik Vestergaard, Victor Nelsson, Alexander Bah. Joakim Maehle, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Victor Kristiansen

Midfielders: Christian Eriksen, Thomas Delaney, Morten Hjulmand, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard

Forwards: Jacob Bruun Larsen, Andreas Skov Olsen, Anders Dreyer, Kasper Dolberg, Rasmus Hojlund, Jonas Wind, Yussuf Yurary Poulsen

PHOTOS: IMAGO