Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santos Laguna vs Chivas on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Santos Laguna vs Chivas
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT • Saturday, August 26, 2023
|WHERE
|FS1, FOX Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
|FREE TRIAL
|WATCH NOW
With Fubo, you can watch Santos Laguna vs Chivas and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo, Univision, TUDN, UniMas and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One
Here are the steps to take to watch the game with your free Fubo trial:
1. Click on this link for the Fubo 7-day trial.
3. Click the “Next” button on the the next page. Then you’ll enter your e-mail address to sign up (see screengrab below)
4. During the sign-up process, you’ll select your plan level and enter billing info – you won’t be charged until the 7-day trial is over (see screengrab below)
5. After signing up for the free trial, you’ll be taken to the Fubo main screen. From here, you can either scroll down the page to see the TV listings which include your game (see screengrab below)
6. Or you can click on the ‘Guide’ button at the top to see all of the channels available to you (see screengrab below)
