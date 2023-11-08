Here are all of the details of where you can watch Arsenal vs Sevilla on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Arsenal vs Sevilla WHAT UEFA Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, November 8, 2023 WHERE Paramount+, Univision, TUDN, ViX, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.

After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $5.99 per month. And guarantees you access to all of the Champions League and Europa League games through the end of the 2023/24 season.

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as Evil, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Good Fight, and The Stand, as well as movies including A Quiet Place Part II, Infinite and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Advantages of Paramount+ include (1) More than 10,000 episodes of CBS content, (2) more than 2,000 soccer games a season, and (3) will stream every UEFA Champions League game through 2024.

Paramount+ also includes plenty of other soccer games from the Europa League, Conference League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine league, Concacaf Nations League, away World Cup qualifiers for the US men and women’s national teams plus action from the Brazilian league, Asian Champions League and much more.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Champions League games on US TV and streaming

Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:

1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:

2. Choose between the ‘Limited Commercials’ or ‘Commercial Free’ option. If you want to save over 15% with an annual plan, click the checkbox. Then hit ‘Continue’ to move on.

3. Next, you’ll need to create a free Paramount+ account:

4. Enter your contact details, and click ‘Continue’ to move to the next step.

5. The following page explains the free 7-day trial:

6. Enter your payment details and then click ‘Start Paramount+’ to begin your free trial.

Photo credit: Imago