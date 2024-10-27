Soccer fans are susceptible to nostalgia when they consider how much they enjoy the modern iteration of the game. Supporters love to reminisce about a better time of soccer. It was one where games were not disturbed by seemingly needless uses of VAR. Rivalries felt more intense as the colossal god-like figures of its era clashed in the tunnel and on the pitch. Overall, the product felt less predictable.

In recent weeks, there has been a trend among UK-based social media users, particularly popular with those in their 20s and 30s, of nostalgically re-sharing goals, montages and iconic clips of Premier League players between 2001 and 2016.

The early part of the 21st century is an era of the Premier League rife with cult hero figures. They do not exist in the same way today. These players would seemingly show more flair, personality and creativity than the system-based players of today.

The term used to describe such players: ‘Barclaysmen’. Some of the most widely reminisced Barclaysmen, Jimmy Bullard, Jay-Jay Okocha, and Morten Gamst Pedersen, all of whom, whether relating to their playing style or off-field personality, had an attribute that encapsulated something missing from the Premier League in 2024.

Tactical standardization clouds the Premier League

Many believe there was a certain individuality about players and teams of this Premier League era. The sledgehammer style of soccer deployed by Tony Pullis’ Stoke City teams between 2008 and 2013 was distinctively different from Roberto Martinez’s FA Cup-winning possession-based style at Wigan Athletic between 2009 and 2013.

There’s a popular rhetoric that the Premier League teams of today are clone-like, all attempting to emulate the success of Pep Guardiola‘s tactical innovations, such as positional fluidity, most notably the creation of the inverted full-back and more progressive approaches to build-up play.

The narrative of tactical standardization escalated into mainstream media discourse of the Premier League. Gary Neville, one of the most prominent figures of UK-based Premier League discussion, admitted during Wolves’ loss to Liverpool that he was sick of “watching teams at the lower end of the table playing six passes between the center-back and goalkeeper needing a goal with four minutes to go, and I can’t accept that.”

His frustration captures a broader sentiment: where has the spontaneity gone?

Premier League soccer is constantly evolving away from nostalgia

But while fans wax nostalgic about the past, the numbers paint a different picture. The Premier League is as popular and entertaining as it has ever been. During the 2023/24 season, the league saw record television viewing figures. Despite rising ticket prices, stadiums remained over 90% full. The product may have changed, but it’s still captivating audiences.

Today’s game is faster, more technical, and arguably more skilled than ever. Players like Trent Alexander-Arnold demonstrate passing abilities that outshine even legends like Steven Gerrard. The average Premier League match is a showcase of tactical brilliance. Even lower-tier teams display sophisticated strategies that would have been unheard of two decades ago.

And while the “cult heroes” may be fewer in number, the quality of soccer has undeniably risen. Watching a game from the early 2000s often reveals a slower, less technical contest. John Terry and Nemanja Vidić’s habit of hoofing the ball upfield seems almost amateur. Today’s center-backs must pass out from the back with precision.

Undoubtedly, there’s an authenticity about the earlier years of the Premier League that supporters miss. Yet, the game is relentlessly evolving. It would be unwise to resist these changes.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.