The World Soccer Talk Genk TV schedule will fill you in on when and where you can see Blauw-Wit games in the USA.

Genk have become one of the more successful Belgian sides in recent decades, often qualifying for European competitions.

Where Can I Watch the Genk Match?

KRC Genk on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1988

Stadium: Cegeka Arena

Manager: Wouter Vrancken

Best Belgian top-flight finish: Champions (1999, 2002, 2011, 2019)

Belgian Cup titles: 5 (1998, 2000, 2009, 2013, 2021)

KRC Genk TV Schedule and Streaming Links

The Belgian League streams on ESPN+ in the US each week. Only select games are shown, however, though as one of the bigger clubs Genk is frequently featured.

All UEFA club competitions stream live on Paramount+, so if and when Genk makes the cut, you’ll find games there.

Univision, TUDN, and UniMás carry Spanish language UEFA club games, with non-televised matches on ViX.

Watch Genk on ESPN+:

Genk History

Koninklijke Racing Club Genk, in its current form, only dates to 1988. A merger between KFC Winterslag and Waterschei Thor created Genk as we know it today.

Winterslag was founded in 1923, while Thor dated back to 1919. When the merger occurred, the new Genk club took on the matricule number of 322 from Winterslag. Marticule numbers are a unique system used in Belgian football to keep track of clubs, with numbers given out in the order in which clubs registered (Royal Antwerp is number 1). In the case of mergers, a club chooses which number to keep, and loses the history and honors associated with the other. Recently, clubs have been allowed to buy back the numbers of predecessor clubs to consolidate their official history.

In the new Genk era, it wasn’t easy at first – the club were relegated in their first season. But they managed to win the second tier on the first try the following campaign and earn promotion back.

They got their first trophy in 1998, the Belgian Cup, which earned them a spot in what turned out the be the last ever UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.

The next year, they won the league for the first time. Since that 1998-99 season, they’ve won three more and are one of only five clubs to have won the title. Four more Belgian Cup wins have come during this period as well.

Thanks to strong domestic performances, Genk routinely qualifies for one of UEFA’s club competitions.

Cegeka Arena opened in 1999, and holds just over 23,000 supporters. The venue has hosted a handful of international matches, including an Italy-USA friendly in 2018.

