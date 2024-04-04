West Ham is now in talks to recruit skilled US national team defender Mark McKenzie for the next summer transfer window.

Just before relocating to Belgium in January 2021, 25-year-old Mark McKenzie thrived in MLS with the Philadelphia Union. Since his arrival, he has been an anchor in Genk’s defense.

Before winning the Belgian Cup in April of that year, he played in 16 games overall in the second half of the season. Then, over the last three years with Genk, McKenzie has been a consistent player, making 117 appearances while registering five goals and four assists.

His performances in Belgium have earned him 13 appearances for the United States men’s national team. Last month, he was a member of the squad that won the CONCACAF Nations League for the third time. However, in what seems like the next chapter of his club career, he may be heading to England.

According to many Belgian publications that covered the story on Thursday, Premier League club West Ham has its eye on McKenzie. Current terms for the ex-homegrown defender of the Philadelphia Union with Genk extend until June 2025.

West Ham presents a massive jump for Mark McKenzie

Reporter Sacha Tavolieri of Belgium made the revelation that West Ham “adores” KRC Genk’s 25-year-old center defender in a Unibet Belgium YouTube video. The fact that the Hammers have initiated negotiations with McKenzie’s agents shows how seriously they take the matter.

The American international will reportedly eagerly seize the chance to play in the Premier League. The 25-year-old can push himself to new limits, and this would be a huge career jump for him. Mark McKenzie may find a platform to fight for trophies at West Ham, which is presently playing in the UEFA Europa League. If the deal goes through, the defender will be looking to make an immediate impact for West Ham in the Premier League.

To have a successful next season, they will need to shore up their defense, which has been shaky thus far. It will likely be one of their main objectives to sign a top-tier center defender. They undoubtedly have the financial power to make it happen.

However, Genk is allegedly not feeling any pressure to sell McKenzie this summer, even if West Ham is quite interested. The Belgian club has a commanding position in the negotiations, so a definitive agreement is unlikely to happen very soon.

Coaching carousel may impact West Ham transfer moves

As the summer transfer window approaches, West Ham will undoubtedly make several moves. Many fans will be hoping for several upgrades to the team.

Rumors have circulated in the past linking Manchester City and Lucas Paqueta. If this were to happen, the Hammers would have to make a significant transfer. However, defensively, there will most certainly be changes as well. However, it is still not obvious who will be in charge of the club next season, making it more difficult to set specific goals.

PHOTOS: IMAGO