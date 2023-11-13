When it comes to watching soccer, if a league isn’t on television, does it make a sound? We discuss this topic in light of the new media deals announced for NWSL and USL, which begs the question about other leagues who are struggling with the same question, namely Major League Soccer (with MLS Season Pass) and the Bundesliga (with ESPN+).

On this week’s episode, we also discuss whether NWSL and USL going down the path of MLS 1.0 is going to help or hurt them, we share your feedback on VAR, plus we answer all of your questions in the Listener Mailbag segment.

Watch or listen to the latest episode of the World Soccer Talk Podcast

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest-running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Send in your questions, comments, and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk), or via Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode. Or call our voicemail line and leave a message at 561-247-4625.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which details where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV & streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).