The Canada spying dilemma has led to a points deduction and coaches’ suspensions, and Canada issued an appeal against the penalty. Following revelations that Canada spied on New Zealand ahead of their first game at the Olympics event for women’s soccer, punishments rained in. Three members of the Canada women’s coaching staff, including head coach Beverly Priestman, picked up one-year suspensions. Additionally, Canada suffered a six-point slap in the 2024 Olympic Women’s Soccer tournament. That made it seriously challenging for Canada to escape the group stage and defend its Olympic Gold Medal from Tokyo 2020.

Now, Canada Soccer and the Canada Olympic Committee have officially filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration of Sport. The goal of the appeal is to either fully eliminate or at least reduce the six-point penalty that Canada suffered. Notably, this does not include the coaches. Beverly Priestman will still serve her one-year suspension away from the Canada women’s national team.

With the six-point penalty in effect, Canada is third in its Women’s Olympic Soccer group after two games. Two wins have effectively wiped out that penalty, but Canada remains on the outside looking in. One-goal wins over New Zealand and France, with the latter requiring a goal in the 12th minute of stoppage time. France and Colombia are each sitting on one win, putting them three points ahead of Canada. Yet, even with the six-point slap, Canada can get into the quarterfinals of the women’s soccer event with a win over Colombia. Both sides would be on three points and, regardless of what would happen in the France-New Zealand game, Canada would go through.

Decision from Canada appeal against points deduction comes before final group-stage game

Filing an appeal on Monday, July 29, comes two days before Canada’s final game against Colombia. That gives the authorities time to review the appeal and determine if it should reduce or remove the penalty. All signs point to that eventual decision coming down midday on July 31. That is, crucially, before Canada plays Colombia in that final group-stage game. Therefore, Canada will know what it has to do before kicking off against Colombia.

As stated, a win is enough to get into the quarterfinals of women’s soccer at the Olympics. It would be level on points with Colombia with a better goal differential. France could finish at the top of the group with a win over New Zealand. Then, if New Zealand wins, France will drop below Canada if the Canucks defeat their South American rivals.

That said, a points reduction drastically changes the outlook of the group. For example, if Canada earns three points back from its original penalty, France is no longer safe. That would mean France would have to win against New Zealand. Whatever the outcome is, Group A will come down to the final stage. All four teams are, at least mathematically, still alive to reach the quarterfinals. Canada is still looking to retain its gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. The decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport will play a major role in that prospect.

PHOTOS: IMAGO