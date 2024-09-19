Gabriel Magalhaes, a Brazilian center-back, has been instrumental in keeping Arsenal’s defense stable. It has contributed to the team’s strong start to the season. In Arsenal‘s most recent 1-0 win over North London rivals Tottenham, his pivotal contributions were on full display Gabriel’s towering header from Bukayo Saka’s corner secured three vital points for the Gunners.

However, while his goalscoring prowess may have stolen the headlines. It is his consistent defensive performances that have made him indispensable to Mikel Arteta’s squad. Alongside William Saliba, the Brazilian has formed a formidable partnership in central defense. The duo of Saliba and Gabriel has become the backbone of the club’s recent success. Recognizing his value, the Arsenal hierarchy has reportedly initiated talks to extend Gabriel’s contract.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have begun negotiations with Gabriel over a new contract. The club views the 26-year-old defender as one of its most prized assets. Thus, they are eager to tie him down to a longer-term deal. This move comes as no surprise, given Gabriel’s integral role in the team’s defense. Also, Arsenal wants to ward off growing interest from European giants, particularly Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG’s interest in Gabriel comes at a time when the French giants are actively looking to bolster their defensive options under the guidance of manager Luis Enrique. With veteran defenders like Marquinhos entering their 30s and Lucas Hernandez recovering from a severe injury, the Parisians are keen on reinforcing their backline with younger talent. Gabriel, with his experience in Ligue 1 during his time at Lille, fits the profile of a player who could become a key pillar in PSG’s plans.

Arsenal fends off interest from PSG for Gabriel

Gabriel’s current contract with Arsenal runs until the summer of 2027, following his most recent extension in October 2022. This gives the English side some breathing room, as they are under no immediate pressure to finalize a new deal. However, the club is keen to ward off any potential suitors by securing Gabriel’s commitment for the foreseeable future.

Despite the early stage of negotiations, the Gunners want to put an end to any speculation surrounding Gabriel’s future. The club’s proactive approach to contract talks reflects their intent to maintain the core of their squad. Key players like Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are also being linked with other top European clubs.

While Gabriel has drawn significant attention, he is not the only Arsenal defender on PSG’s radar. William Saliba, who has also been a standout performer for the Gunners, is reportedly being monitored by several top European clubs, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and PSG. Saliba’s contract, like Gabriel’s, runs until 2027, and Arsenal has made it clear that they would only entertain offers starting at around $134 million.

PSG’s interest in Arsenal’s defensive duo is indicative of their broader strategy to rejuvenate their backline. The French club had a representative present at the North London Derby, scouting both Gabriel and Saliba as potential targets. The scouting mission underscores PSG’s intent to secure top-tier defensive talent, with Gabriel’s experience in Ligue 1 making him an especially appealing prospect.

Defensive stability and plans

It would be an understatement to say that Gabriel is crucial to Arsenal’s defense. Since joining the club in 2020, he has made 172 appearances, scoring 16 goals and recording one assist. His partnership with Saliba has been central to their defensive solidity, and the club is determined to keep this pairing intact as they continue to challenge for honors both domestically and in Europe.

While contract talks with Gabriel are still in the early stages, Arsenal’s intent is clear: they want to retain their top performers and build a squad capable of sustained success. The club’s management has been meticulous in assembling a balanced team. Arsenal is ensuring that key players like Gabriel remain committed is crucial to their long-term vision.

