Barcelona extended their winning streak with a 4-1 win in the first Catalan derby of the season at Girona. Lamine Yamal was the star of the show as he reached double figures for goals as a player for Barca.

Just before the international break, Michel’s side beat Sevilla away from home as Abel Ruiz opened his LaLiga account. The striker who captained Spain to the Olympics gold medal is the replacement for the league’s top scorer Artem Dovbyk.

Meanwhile, Barca was the only team to win all the first four games in LaLiga. With Real Madrid taking three points from San Sebastian despite another lackluster performance, the task was to stretch the lead over the champions to four points.

Although the first goal was self-inflicted with David Lopez easily dispossed by Yamal, Barcelona deserved to go two goals ahead at the half-time break. The 17-year-old was at the double to reach 10 career club goals.

Euro 2024 Young Player of the Tournament started the new season with blistering form. Despite fitness issues during the international break, he started both of Spain’s games in the Nations League.

He has direct goal contributions in all five games so far. And he’s expected to be crowned as the winner of the Kopa Trophy in next month’s Ballon d’Or ceremony. Yamal is not only for the future. He’s also the present.

Flick’s well-drilled team posed a challenge to star-studded Real

Barcelona’s second-half dominance was even more impressive. Yamal could’ve had his first hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski came very close to keep his scoring run. It was only four by the end of the game, but Girona could’ve easily conceded seven like Real Valladolid.

After winning their first three games by a close scoreline of 2-1, Hansi Flick’s team is now crashing opponents with total dominance. The German coach worked wonders under difficult financial conditions.

Not only the Champions League kings Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid also strengthened with big-money signings this summer. In contrast, Barcelona only signed their academy graduate Dani Olmo and youngster Pau Victor.

Investing big in Olmo has been an instant hit as he scored in all his first three games. Although they only managed to keep one clean sheet, the attacking numbers more than made up for it. Barcelona had 23 shots on the night, including 9 on target.

It was also a sweet revenge for Barcelona as their 4-2 home defeat to Girona confirmed Real Madrid as champions last season. Girona also won their first meeting by the same scoreline in Montilivi.

What’s next for Girona and Barcelona?

Both teams will be on the road for midweek’s Champions League actions. Girona’s first-ever European game will see them face high-flying PSG at the Parc des Prince on Wednesday. The Parisians maintained their perfect start to the Ligue 1 season with a 3-1 success over fellow Champions League club Stade Brestois.

And, on Thursday, Barcelona will be up against AS Monaco. The Monegasque are yet to concede a goal from an open play. Adi Hutter’s side could potentially challenge PSG and Marseille for a Ligue 1 throne.

In league action, bottom-placed Valencia will be Girona’s next opponent as last season’s surprise packages aim to return to winning ways. Barcelona, without the suspended Ferran Torres, will have a third consecutive away game as they visit Villarreal, whose three wins came via injury-time winners.

PHOTOS: IMAGO