Real Madrid’s high-profile signing of Kylian Mbappe this summer has sparked excitement and optimism at the Santiago Bernabeu; but it has also brought about a new challenge. The need to balance the offensive roles of Mbappe, Vinicius, and Rodrygo has posed early difficulties; as veteran defender Dani Carvajal has confirmed. Despite Real Madrid‘s star-studded squad, the team is facing growing pains as it adapts to accommodate their new Galacticos.

Dani Carvajal, a pillar of Real Madrid’s defense for over a decade, has shared his thoughts on the difficulties the team is facing in finding cohesion between the attacking trio. The arrival of Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain bolstered the team; it has also created an overlap in playing styles. As the Spaniard explains, all three players have a natural inclination to operate from the left side of the attack.

“Both Vini and Kylian, or Rodry [Rodrygo], are players who like to drop to the left wing and not stick so much to the right,” Carvajal admitted. “That they end up understanding each other is a matter of time, the important thing is to find a balance and that will come soon.”

This need for balance has been particularly evident in Real Madrid’s recent performances. Mbappe had an immediate impact which included a goal on his debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta. However, the French forward went through a three-game scoring drought in La Liga. However, he ended that drought with a brace against Real Betis just before the international break, securing a 2-0 victory for Madrid.

Lack of goals and early-season pressure

Real Madrid’s early-season form has been underwhelming by the club’s high standards. Defending champions Madrid currently trail bitter rivals Barcelona by four points at the top of the table. A major contributing factor has been the team’s struggle to find the back of the net consistently; despite boasting some of the most talented forwards in world soccer.

Carvajal, however, remains calm in the face of these early setbacks. “This is a long-distance race, and now the calendar is tightening,” the 33-year-old said. “The games are demanding, and [Barcelona] will surely drop points.”

One of the pressing questions surrounding the Whites this season is how manager Carlo Ancelotti will fit all his attacking talent into a cohesive system. The inclusion of Jude Bellingham in the lineup alongside Mbappe, Vinicius, and Rodrygo has presented Ancelotti with a tactical conundrum.

“It’s clear that the three feel comfortable playing on the left,” Carvajal acknowledged. Last season, the defender himself benefited from more space on the wing, boosting his offensive contributions. “This year, I don’t think there will be any problems. When you don’t have the ball, you have to be structured, but when you have the ball, the coach gives us more freedom. The system is up to the coach, he’s the one who decides.”

Penalty drama adds to fire

Despite some of the teething problems on the field, Los Blancos have shown resilience, pulling off important victories even when they haven’t been at their best. In a recent 2-0 win over Real Sociedad, both Mbappe and Vinicius converted penalties to secure three points. This match highlighted the club’s ability to grind out results, a quality that will be essential as they navigate a congested fixture list.

Penalty duties have become a hot topic in Madrid, with Ancelotti allowing both Mbappe and Vinicius to rotate as takers. “The important thing is that all four penalties were goals, not who took them,” Mbappe said after the game, downplaying any potential tension over the spot kicks.

