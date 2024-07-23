Controversial LaLiga President Javier Tebas has clashed heads with Real Madrid and Barcelona over recent years for different reasons. He has been a noted combatant of Barcelona’s financial struggles. Oftentimes, he argues Barcelona must sell its players to make ends meet. In Real Madrid’s case, Tebas has fought Real Madrid’s dream of launching a new European Super League. However, Real Madrid filed a complaint that could see Tebas removed from his post, even if it is temporarily, for something else.

Real Madrid issued a legal complaint against Tebas that came from the signing of a deal with investment group CVC. A deal in December 2021 promised $2 billion for 38 out of 42 Spanish clubs in the top two divisions. This would allow CVC 8.2% of future media rights deals LaLiga signs over the next 50 years. Four clubs opted out of that deal, including Barcelona and Real Madrid. At the time, the two clubs outwardly supported the European Super League, meaning they could not sign a broadcast rights deal with LaLiga. However, the league dished out $1 billion in funds to the 38 clubs that signed the deal with CVC in February 2023.

This complaint from Real Madrid originally started when those funds went out in February 2023. Even though Spanish courts have supported LaLiga and Javier Tebas, Real Madrid has not backed down. Consequently, Tebas admitted Real Madrid has been working to get rid of him as the President of LaLiga. Real Madrid is accusing LaLiga and Tebas of discriminating against the club perhaps due to prejudices.

“I am not worried, but hey, Madrid has wanted to remove me from the presidency for civil, criminal or administrative reasons for a while,” Tebas stated.

Real Madrid continues battle with Javier Tebas

If Real Madrid has its way, however unlikely it is, Tebas may be removed from office. The Disciplinary Court of Sport in Spain opened legal proceedings against Tebas. Therefore, it has partially accepted Real Madrid’s complaints on the basis that Tebas acted hastily in signing the CVC deal. It went on to hurt Real Madrid, and that is enough for Spanish courts to look at the issue further. If those courts find Tebas and LaLiga violated a Spanish law, he will face possible consequences.

For example, Tebas may face a public reprimand, a temporary suspension of up to one year or banishment from his post as President of LaLiga. That would answer the long-awaited desire of Real Madrid to remove Tebas as President of the league. Yet, that haggling goes well beyond the deal with CVC.

LaLiga accused Real Madrid of pressuring referees to get more favorable in-match decisions. Real Madrid said one official deliberately ignored alleged racist chants during a game against Osasuna. Los Blancos claimed fans at the stadium chanted “Vinicius, die,” but the referee did nothing to intervene or protect the player. LaLiga rejected those claims.

“LaLiga’s Executive Commission considers that this complaint is yet another manifestation of the merciless campaign undertaken by Real Madrid against Spanish referees, with the presumed intention of putting pressure on this group, in order to obtain a competitive advantage,” LaLiga said.

