Why isn’t Mohamed Salah playing for Liverpool against Tottenham in the Premier League?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool applauds the fans.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool applauds the fans.

The build-up to Liverpool’s trip to north London has been dominated by one unavoidable question. With Mohamed Salah absent from the matchday squad, attention has shifted away from tactics, form, and history toward a single mystery that looms over one of the Premier League’s most explosive fixtures. As Liverpool prepares to face Tottenham, supporters are once again being asked to imagine life without their talisman—at least temporarily. The timing could hardly be more delicate.

Liverpool arrives in the capital riding a fragile upswing, while Tottenham stumbles under mounting pressure at home. Yet amid the noise, speculation, and old rivalries, the absence of Salah has become the central talking point, overshadowing everything else. The Reds head into the clash seeking to extend a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Recent victories over Inter and Brighton have steadied a season that had begun to unravel under Arne Slot. While the defending champion remains some distance from its title-winning fluency, there are clear signs of recovery.

The visit to North London, however, represents a severe test. The fixture has historically produced goals in abundance, and Liverpool have regularly punished defensive uncertainty in north London. Even so, the spotlight has shifted from the tactical battle to a far more personal absence. Salah’s name has been inseparable from Liverpool’s identity for nearly a decade. His influence—on results, psychology, and preparation—has been immense. Removing him from the equation, even briefly, changes the entire tone of the contest.

Tottenham approach the match from a far more fragile position. Under Thomas Frank, consistency has proven elusive. A bruising 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest last weekend reopened doubts about direction, defensive solidity, and leadership. Injuries and absences have ravaged the squad, stripping the midfield and attack of continuity.

Against this backdrop, the idea of facing Liverpool—even one without Salah—hardly offers reassurance. History has been unforgiving. Across the last few seasons, the Merseyside outfit has routinely dismantled the Lilywhites, often by overwhelming margins.

The reason for Salah’s absence revealed

As a matter of fact, Salah is not injured. He has not been dropped. He has not been rested for tactical reasons. The reason for his absence is international duty.

The Liverpool forward has departed to represent Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where he will once again carry the hopes of a nation. The tournament could keep him away for up to a month, depending on Egypt’s progress. It is a familiar scenario, yet one that always carries consequences for the visitors.

Mohamed Salah of Egypt looks on during the International Friendly between Portugal and Egypt.

What did Arne Slot say about Salah?

Slot was keen to avoid allowing Salah’s departure to become a distraction. Speaking before the match, he insisted the focus must remain on the immediate task. “Actions speak louder than words. We moved on, he was in the squad and he was the first substitution I made,” the Dutchman said. “Now he’s at the AFCON, playing big games for himself and also for his country… it’s fair that all the focus is over there.”

The message was clear. Liverpool will not publicly revisit recent tensions surrounding Salah’s role, future, or reduced minutes. Internally, the club views this as a test of collective strength rather than a crisis.

