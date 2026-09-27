Why aren’t Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz playing for Germany vs Greece in 2026-27 Nations League?

Germany will be without Jamal Musiala for Sunday’s Nations League clash against Greece in Augsburg, with the Bayern Munich playmaker ruled out through injury just days into Jurgen Klopp’s tenure as head coach.

Musiala never even made it to kickoff in Klopp’s first match in charge, a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in Amsterdam, after clutching his thigh in the warm-up and being replaced in the starting lineup by Mainz’s Nadiem Amiri.

An MRI scan later confirmed the issue was a tear in Musiala’s right thigh, prompting the DFB to rule him out of the second Nations League fixture and send him back to his club for treatment.

Kai Havertz is also missing after being substituted off in the 30th minute of that same match with a separate muscular injury, meaning Klopp is now without two key attacking pieces for his second game in charge.

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Wirtz and Burkardt called up to cover for the injured duo

Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Burkardt have been called up as replacements for Musiala and Havertz ahead of Sunday’s match. Wirtz steps in as a direct replacement for Musiala’s creative role, while Burkardt joins his Eintracht Frankfurt teammate Younes Ebnoutalib, who had already come on for Havertz during the Netherlands match.

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The timing is far from ideal for Klopp, who is still searching for his first win as Germany coach after being held to a draw in his opener. Losing two attacking starters just one game into his tenure adds an extra challenge as he looks to build early momentum heading into Sunday’s match in Augsburg.