Christian Pulisic set to learn his Milan fate soon as date for crucial contract talks emerges

Christian Pulisic could soon have a clearer idea of where he stands at Milan, with his future at the club becoming one of the most intriguing storylines surrounding the American international. The former Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund attacker is still waiting for his first appearance of the 2026-27 season, but an important development away from the pitch could soon provide answers about his long-term future.

Pulisic’s immediate focus is on returning to action, with Sunday’s meeting against Juventus potentially offering his first opportunity to make an impact. However, behind the scenes, Milan is preparing for an important conversation that could shape the next stage of the player’s career at San Siro.

The 27-year-old has been included in the squad for Milan’s opening two Serie A matches against Torino and Venezia, but he has yet to play a single minute. His absence comes after a difficult summer in which he was forced to deal with a bone oedema at the junction between the tibia and fibula in his right leg.

The injury ruled him out of pre-season and forced him to train separately when he returned to Italy on August 2. Although the physical problem has now been resolved, Pulisic is still working his way back to full match fitness after only around a week of team training.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match.

Ruben Amorim made it clear that the American’s current situation is primarily about managing his return rather than questioning his quality. “He has great talent. I simply have to manage my players’ workloads, and I understand that at this moment we need to win and to put more tempo into every match,” Amorim recently told reporters.

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New attacking hierarchy at Milan

Pulisic is expected to be on the bench against Juventus, with a second-half appearance considered the most likely scenario. A starting place is currently out of reach, particularly with Alphadjo Cisse and Ruben Loftus-Cheek ahead of him in terms of physical condition.

Milan is eager to have Pulisic back because his attacking production remains extremely important. With Rafael Leao now gone, Pulisic is the club’s leading player for combined goals and assists, making his return particularly significant as Amorim searches for a new attacking hierarchy.

The competition for places has changed considerably, with Milan possessing a mixture of experience, youth, physicality and creativity in the attacking midfield positions. Adrien Rabiot, Cisse, Loftus-Cheek, Diego Moreira and Alexis Saelemaekers all offer different qualities, meaning Pulisic cannot simply expect to walk straight back into the starting XI.

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Adrien Rabiot of AC Milan celebrates scoring against Hellas Verona with Rafael Leao.

The American also endured a complicated summer away from the pitch, with Premier League side Tottenham and MLS side New York City FC reportedly attempting to bring him back to their respective leagues. Milan refused to open the door, however, highlighting how important Pulisic remains to Gerry Cardinale’s sporting and commercial project.

Pulisic’s Milan renewal talks get key date

That importance will now be tested in the boardroom, with a key meeting between Cardinale and Pulisic’s representatives scheduled for the middle of next week. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Calciomercato.com, the meeting will involve Pulisic’s entourage, including his father and agent.

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The timing is significant because the winger’s current contract expires in 2027, while Milan has an option that can extend the agreement until 2028. The club is expected to exercise that option, but discussions will also focus on a much longer deal that could keep the American at Milan until 2031.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

The financial side of the negotiations could prove more complicated. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Pulisic’s representatives are seeking to double his salary from $4.6 million net per season to $9.2 million net. However, a compromise between the two sides remains possible.

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Milan reportedly wants more evidence on the pitch before committing to the biggest financial terms. That makes Pulisic’s return particularly important, because the coming weeks could determine whether the club views him as an essential long-term leader or simply an important player whose future requires further discussion.