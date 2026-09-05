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Christian Pulisic’s coach Ruben Amorim can achieve 68-year-old Milan record that even Carlo Ancelotti could not break

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic (left) and Ruben Amorim (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left) and Ruben Amorim (right)

Christian Pulisic and Ruben Amorim have already enjoyed a perfect start to the new Serie A campaign, but Sunday’s trip to Juventus offers the Milan coach a chance to enter some very exclusive company. Amorim is now within touching distance of a remarkable record that has even eluded legendary Milan coaches such as Carlo Ancelotti.

Milan has won both of its opening league matches, beating Torino 2-1 away before overcoming Venezia 2-0 at San Siro. Juventus has also collected six points from its first two games, setting up an early-season showdown between two sides that have yet to drop a point.

For Pulisic, the fixture represents another opportunity to contribute to Milan’s strong beginning under their new coach. The American is among the attacking options available to Amorim, although he is expected to begin the match on the bench as he continues working his way back to full match fitness.

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The team also has several other attacking options, including Goncalo Ramos, Diego Moreira and Omari Hutchinson. The depth available to Amorim could prove crucial in Turin, particularly against a Juventus side that has also started the season with maximum points.

There is also unfinished business for Pulisic at the Allianz Stadium. The American missed a penalty in the corresponding fixture last season, while Rafael Leao also squandered a one-on-one opportunity as the Red and Blacks failed to take advantage of their chances.

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Milan’s perfect start comes with history within reach

The significance of Sunday’s match becomes clearer when Milan’s opening two results are placed alongside the club’s history. A victory in Turin would give Amorim three wins from his first three Serie A matches in charge, something that has been achieved remarkably rarely by Milan coaches.

Only three managers have previously managed such a start. Mario Sperone did it in 1952, Giuseppe Viani followed in 1956, and Luigi Bonizzoni became the most recent coach to accomplish it in 1958.

Amorim can now become the first Milan coach in 68 years to match that extraordinary opening. The fact that Ancelotti, Sacchi and Capello all failed to achieve it makes the opportunity even more striking.

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AC Milan coach Ruben Amorim gestures

Even Milan legends could not manage it

Sacchi lost his second league match after taking charge, while Capello won his opening two before drawing his third match, coincidentally against Juventus. Ancelotti’s first Serie A game as Milan coach ended in a 0-0 draw against Piacenza in 2001.

Bonizzoni’s achievement in 1958 was particularly memorable because Milan went on to enjoy an outstanding campaign. The club lost only twice that season and ultimately won the Scudetto, adding another layer of history to a record that has remained untouched for nearly seven decades.

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Viani had also enjoyed a strong start two years earlier, winning his first three matches before Milan eventually went on to claim the Serie A title. Amorim therefore has the opportunity to join a very small group of managers whose early success became part of the club’s history.

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